Wimbledon 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (8) Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin.

Date: June 28, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin preview

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini will lock horns with World No. 44 Cristian Garin in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Berrettini had a good start to the season, highlighted by a maiden semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. However, he underwent surgery on his right hand in late March, which saw him miss the entire clay season.

Berrettini made a victorious comeback during the grass swing, winning the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He defeated Radu Albot, Lorenzo Sonego, Oscar Otte and Andy Murray en route to the title.

He then successfully defended his title at Queen's Club the following week. Berrettini defeated Dan Evans, Denis Kudla, Tommy Paul, Botic van de Zandschulp and Filip Krajinovic to win his seventh career title and fourth on grass. He's currently on a nine-match winning streak.

The Italian reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He seems to be in a good position to replicate that result and could even walk away with the title this year.

Cristian Garin at the 2022 Italian Open.

Cristian Garin has struggled this year, making frequent early exits. He fared well towards the end of the clay swing, making the quarterfinals of the Italian Open followed by a third-round showing at the French Open.

Garin kicked off his grass season at the Halle Open, where he lost to Sebastian Korda in straight sets in the first round. He then suffered another opening-round exit at Eastbourne, losing to defending champion Alex de Minaur in straight sets. He didn't have much luck in doubles there either, bowing out in the first round yet again.

After failing to win a match at Wimbledon since his debut in 2017, Garin made it to the fourth round last year. He'll need to raise his level significantly if he wants to at least match his result from 2021.

Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

The two have squared off thrice before, with Berrettini leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Matteo Berrettini -5000 +1.5 (-10000) 3 sets (-275) | 4 sets (+290) Cristian Garin +1100 -1.5 (+1550) 5 sets (+750)

Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Considering their form, Berrettini will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. The Italian has been undefeated during the grass season this year, while Garin has failed to win a match.

Berrettini's serve has been a huge asset over the last few weeks. The surface further gives him an advantage and his ace count generally ends up in double digits. The Italian also seems to have improved his backhand considerably, which is more reliable than before and he also seems to hit it with more variation.

Garin will need to step up during return games. If he's unable to make some inroads during the Italian's service games, he's going to be under pressure throughout the match. He'll also need to find a way to avoid his opponent's thumping forehand.

Berrettini will feel super confident given his performances in the lead-up to the tournament. He has established himself as one of the best grasscourt players of his generation. Garin will need to play at an incredibly high level to even make it a competitive match, but in the end, the Italian is likely to emerge victorious given his recent form.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.

