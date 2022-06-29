Wimbledon 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock

Date: June 30, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock preview

Giant killer Maxime Cressy faces Jack Sock in an all-American second-round clash at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Cressy began the 2022 season in stupendous fashion, finishing as the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in Melbourne Summer Set 1. He then backed it up with a run to the quarterfinals in Sydney and the fourth round of the Australian Open in a dream hardcourt swing Down Under.

However, the French-American struggled to string together consecutive wins since then, falling in 14 of his next 21 matches.

The 25-year-old finally rediscovered his touch on the grasscourts of Eastbourne last week. He made it all the way to the final before going down to Taylor Fritz narrowly in a third-set tiebreak. The performance catapulted him to a career-high No. 45 in the world rankings, where he is currently perched at.

Cressy took that spectacular form to Wimbledon next, upsetting sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(9), 7-6(5) in the first round on Tuesday.

Jack Sock in action at the 2022 Championships

A former World No. 8, with four ATP singles titles on his resume, 29-year-old Jack Sock has been a pale shadow of himself in the past few years due to injuries and a lack of consistency.

With his ranking having plummeted to No. 103, the American mostly plies his trade on the ATP Challenger circuit these days.

He made the quarterfinals in Columbus and Sarasota this season before winning the Savannah Challenger on clay in May. Sock then put up a commendable showing in both the Challenger tournaments he played on grass, reaching the semifinals in Nottingham and the final in Ilkley earlier this month.

The 29-year-old carried that momentum into SW19, winning three rounds of qualifying to secure a main-draw berth at the grasscourt Major, where he beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock head-to-head

Cressy and Sock have never squared off on tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock odds

Player Moneyline Maxime Cressy -190 Jack Sock +160

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock prediction

Maxime Cressy in action at the 2022 Championships

Maxime Cressy comes into this match as the overwhelming favorite given his playing style and his recent exploits on grass.

The 25-year-old played delectable serve-and-volley tennis against Auger-Aliassime, harking back to the older days at the All England Club. The American served 18 aces, winning 79% of his first serves. He won 95 of his 134 net approaches for a fabulous 71% success rate.

Cressy kept it pretty clean against Auger-Aliassime, pounding 59 winners to 29 unforced errors. He also earned the only break of serve in the entire match early in the second set en route to his maiden top-10 win.

The steely nerves that he showed to come through in tight tie-breaks, especially the one to decide the third set, will hold him in good stead as the rounds get tougher at Wimbledon.

Overall, it was a fantastic display of poise, composure and determination from the World No. 45, which would have surely boosted his confidence level by miles.

With Cressy being in such ruthless form, Jack Sock definitely has an uphill task on his hands. Sock's topspin forehands and excellent defense are more suited to clay, although he has had a good run on grass lately.

He served 10 aces against Miralles, winning 79% of his first serves and produced 37 winners to 27 unforced errors. Sock will look to push his younger compatriot out of his comfort zone by extending the rallies and eking out errors off his racquet.

But if Cressy brings his booming serve to the table right from the start and manages to keep the points short, he will be able to pull through.

Pick: Maxime Cressy to win in four sets.

