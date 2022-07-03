Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: July 4, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima preview

World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios will square off against World No. 56 Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Kyrgios is in the midst of an impressive season, winning 21 out of 29 matches. He entered Wimbledon on the back of semifinal runs at Stuttgart and Halle. After surviving a scare from local lad Paul Jubb in the first round, the 27-year-old scored potent wins over Filip Krajinovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the last 16.

Tsitsipas took the first set in a tie-break, but Kyrgios stormed back to take the next three in a fiesty and ill-tempered affair.

Brandon Nakashima has been diligently going about his work on the tennis court this season. He made the quarterfinals at the Sydney International and Rosmalen Grass Court Championships.

The 20-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a run to the Round of 16 at the Eastbourne International. He scored impressive wins over Nicola Kuhn, Denis Shapovalov and Daniel Elahi Galan to reach the last 16 of the grasscourt Major for the first time in his career.

Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Kyrgios and Nakashima have never faced each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Kyrgios will be the favorite heading into this contest. The Australian has been devastating on grass this season and seems to be in a good head space at the moment.

Kyrgios was brilliant on serve against Tsitsipas in the last round, winning 81% of his first-serve points and saving all five break points he faced. He hit an incredible 61 winners to just 31 unforced errors, which he would have been delighted with.

Nakashima also served exheedingly well in the last round against Daniel Elahi Galan, winning 84% of his first-serve points and not double faulting even once. The young American has a solid all-round game and constructs his points well from the baseline. He's also quick to sniff an opportunity to close out points at the net and is clinical with his execution. Nakashima will certainly put Kyrgios to the test.

However, the World No. 40 is on a great run at the moment and will have heaps of confidence after knocking out Tsitsipas in the last round. Kyrgios looks determined to go far at SW 19 this year and should have too much firepower for Nakashima to handle.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in four sets

