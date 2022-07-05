Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin.

Date: July 6, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin preview

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios and Cristian Garin are set for an exciting quarter-final showdown at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday.

Following wins over Paul Jubb, Filip Krajinovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kyrgios was up against Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round. The American claimed the opening set by breaking the 27-year old's serve as he served to stay in the set at 5-4.

Kyrgios secured an early break to lead 3-1 in the second, which was enough for him to win the set. Neither player got close to a break point in the third set, which went to a tie-break. The Australian played a flawless tie-break to nab yet another set.

Nakashima then stepped up his game, breaking his opponent's serve twice to take the fourth set. Kyrgios upped his level too going forward. He jumped to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set, a deficit that the American couldn't recover from. Kyrgios won the match 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 to reach his second quarterfinal at Wimbledon, following his maiden last-eight appearance in 2014.

Cristian Garin at Wimbledon 2022

Cristian Garin reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second year in a row by defeating Elias Ymer, Hugo Grenier and Jenson Brooksby. He took on Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals.

Garin lost serve in the very first game of the match. He held four break points in the next game but couldn't convert any of them. De Minaur secured another break of serve towards the end to clinch the opener.

Garin went down an early break in the second set, but fought back to level the score at 3-3. However, he immediately dropped serve after that. He dug deep to level the score at 5-5, but was broken yet again in the next game. The Australian then served out the set to further extend his lead.

Garin raced to a 3-0 lead in the third set, but de Minaur struck back by winning the next three games. The set eventually went to a tie-break in which the Chilean emerged victorious to stay alive in the match. He kept the momentum going in the fourth set as well.

Garin led 5-2, but failed to serve it out on his first attempt. He held multiple set points on de Minaur's serve, but failed to capitalize on them. Nevertheless, he served out the set on his second attempt.

The deciding set was closely contested. Garin served to stay in the match at 5-4 and saved a couple of match points for a gutsy service hold. In the ensuing tie-break, he built up a comfortable lead and held on to it to win the match 2-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6).

Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Nick Kyrgios -400 +1.5 (-1000) Over 36.5 (-120) Cristian Garin +300 -1.5 (+475) Under 36.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Both players will be feeling quite confident after their hard-fought five-set victories in the fourth round. However, Kyrgios was the better performer based on their stats. The Australian had better serving numbers, blasting 35 aces and just three double faults. Garin, on the other hand, could only hit five aces and coughed up nine double faults.

The Chilean also went 6/22 on break points. Considering how good of a server Kyrgios is, if Garin fails to take his chances, it's all but over for him. The Australian pounded his groundstrokes to hit 79 winners to 42 unforced errors. Garin committed more mistakes, with 72 unforced errors and 56 winners.

Kyrgios' fitness remains an issue though. He appeared to be injured in his match against Nakashima and if he doesn't recover in time, it won't be smooth sailing for him. Garin's fitness and stamina will definitely give him an edge.

Despite his antics on the court, Kyrgios finally seems to be living up to his potential by playing some great tennis. The Australian is likely to continue his forward march with a win over Garin.

Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in four sets.

