Wimbledon 2022: Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (26) Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios.

Date: 30 June, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Twenty-sixth seed Filip Krajinovic will take on Nick Kyrgios in the second round at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Krajinovic started the season on a positive note with a run to the semifinals of the Open Su De France in January. While he has failed to move past the round of 16 in his last eight tournaments since, he did rediscover his form on the grass courts.

The Serb entered Wimbledon on the back of a runners-up finish at the Queen's Club Championship and has won five out of six matches on grass.

He got going at the SW19 this year with an electrifying comeback win over Jiri Lehecka in the first round, outlasting the Czech 5-7, 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, has performed exceedingly well this season, with a 70 percent win ratio. The Australian made the semifinals in three of the four tournaments he's contested in.

The 27-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a second round exit at the Mallorca Championships, where he chose not to risk an abdominal injury and pulled out of the tournament before facing Roberto Bautista-Agut.

Kyrgios has won eight out of 11 matches on grass and looks in fantastic touch. Youngster Paul Jubb put up a good fight in the first round but the Australian managed to edge past the wildcard entrant 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5.

Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Kyrgios leads the head-to-head against Krajinovic 1-0. He defeated the Serb at the 2015 Estoril Open in Portugal 6-3, 6-3.

Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Filip Krajinovic +240 +3.5(+115) Over 39.5(-115) Nick Kyrgios -350 -3.5(-160) Under 39.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

This promises to be a mouth-watering tie as both players have been exceptional on grass this season. Considering their respective records at Wimbledon, Kyrgios will be the favorite to win. The Australian is one of the most skilful players on the tour and can beat anyone on his day.

Kyrgios won 75 percent of his first serve points and held his nerve to save 11 break points against Dubb. He survived a scare against the Brit, which should give him the motivation to navigate through intense situations in the next round. While his all-round game on grass has been brilliant over the last two weeks, he still needs to work on his movement and intent during matches.

Krajinovic is also coming off an absorbing contest in the first round. The Serb fired 54 winners but committed 44 errors, which never allowed him to control the tie against Lehecka. While he likes to play aggressive, he needs to be patient and wait for the right moment to go for the big shots. If he isn't careful, a player like Kyrgios could punish him heavily and make him pay.

Kyrgios has already beaten players ranked much higher than the Serb this season. Fitness could be a factor in this tie as both players have spent more than three hours on the court in their last match. All told, the Australian should have enough in his tank to get past Kranjinovich in the second round.

Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far