Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Paul Jubb preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Paul Jubb

Date: 28 June 2022

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First Round

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match Timing:

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Nick Kyrgios vs Paul Jubb preview

Nick Kyrgios will lock horns with Brit wildcard Paul Jubb in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Kyrgios pulled out of the Mallorca Championships in the second round after deciding not to risk an abdominal injury. However, the Australian has looked in scintillating form on the grasscourts this season with runs to the semifinals of the Boss Open and Halle Open in Germany.

The former World No. 13 has a 69 percent win percentage this season, with runs to the quarterfinals of Indian Wells and semifinals in Houston, amongst other standout performances.

British tennis pro Paul Jubb, on the other hand, will be excited to make his second appearance at the All England Club. The 22-year-old won his first ATP Challenger Series in March and has picked up five titles on the ITF circuit in the last two years.

Jubb will be entering Wimbledon on the back of some highly competitive matches on grass. He registered emphatic wins to qualify for the main draw at the Queen's Club Championship but stumbled in the first round against Botic Van De Zandschulp in three sets. However, snatching a set against the World No. 26 would have helped his confidence.

Nick Kyrgios vs Paul Jubb head-to-head

Kyrgios and Jubb have never faced each other. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Nick Kyrgios vs Paul Jubb odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Nick Kyrgios -1600 -6.5(-105) Over 33.5(-120) Paul Jubb +750 +6.5(-135) Under 33.5(-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Nick Kyrgios vs Paul Jubb prediction

The Australian won 78 percent of his first serve points and saved seven out of eight break points against Laslo Djere in the first round at Mallorca. He has been serving extremely well on grass and has looked clinical while finishing off points at the net.

Paul Jubb took on Steve Johnson in the first round of qualifying in Eastbourne. The youngster managed to get back into the contest after losing the first set in a tiebreak, quickly rebounding to breadstick Johnson in the second. However, he couldn't handle the constant pressure, eventually losing to the American 7-6(2), 1-6, 6-3.

He won 77 percent of his first serve points and saved seven out of eight break points. He's a swift mover on the court and likes to engage in rallies from the baseline. However, his footwork can be erratic and the Brit can hit a few too many unforced errors.

Kyrgios is one of the dark horses in the tournament. He has never made it past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam and has a good chance of improving his record in Slams. Kyrgios will be the heavy favourite heading into this contest.

Against a player who's highly inexperienced and has never won a match in the main draw, the World No. 45 should be able to begin his campaign with a commanding win.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in straight sets.

