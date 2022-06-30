Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry

Date: July 1, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry preview

Second seed Ons Jabeur will square off against Daine Parry in the third round at Wimbledon.

Jabeur has an astounding 76 percent win ratio this season, with title-winning campaigns at the Madrid Open and most recently at the bett1open in Berlin.

The Tunisian lost to Magda Linette in an upsetting first-round match at the French Open but has made amends instantly by winning the Berlin Open, defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic on her way to the trophy.

The 27-year-old continued her good form at Wimbledon, breezing past her first two opponents in straight sets to move into the third round.

Jabeur made the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year before losing out to Aryna Sabalenka and will be looking to improve on her performance this time around.

French teenager Diane Parry, on the other hand, has won 10 out of 20 matches this season, with runs to the third round of the French Open and semifinals of the WTA Gaiba 125 most recently amongst her stand-out performances.

The 19-year-old is off to a dream start at Wimbledon, handing American Kaia Kanepi a shock defeat in the first round and outclassing Mai Hontama in straight sets en-route to the round of 32.

While Parry hasn't had a lot of success this year in terms of silverware, she did win four titles in 2021.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis People have been talking up Diane Parry for a few years now.



This year, that talk around the French teenager has turned into big league results.



Parry rolls past Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama, 6-3, 6-2 to reach her second straight grand slam 3rd round.



People have been talking up Diane Parry for a few years now.



This year, that talk around the French teenager has turned into big league results.



Parry rolls past Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama, 6-3, 6-2 to reach her second straight grand slam 3rd round.



Next Up: Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry head-to-head

Jabeur and Parry have never faced each other before. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -1400 -6.5(+100) Under 18.5(-115) Diane Parry +675 +6.5(-140) Over 18.5(-115)

Ons Jabeur vs Diane Parry prediction

Ons Jabeur will be the overwhelming favorite heading into this tie. The Tunisian had a disappointing one-off campaign at Roland Garros this year and has been one of the most consistent players this season.

Jabeur only managed to win 61 percent of her first serve points and committed 21 unforced errors against Kawa. It wasn't her best performance on grass in recent matches, but she still got through with ease. The 27-year-old has an extraordinary skill set with all the shots in the book. She will be looking to make amends and build some momentum in this tie.

Parry did get through in straight sets against Hontama, but not before saving 14 break points against the Japanase. She will need to tighten her game instantly for the next round. A top-quality player like Jabeur has the ability to convert those chances and could make her pay.

The Frenchwoman likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and is a swift mover on the court. She has shown great potential in her last two Grand Slam appearances and is one to keep an eye on.

At the moment, the teenager will be up against an opponent who's superior to her in every aspect of the game. She should be able to put up a tough fight but might not have enough to oust the World No. 2. Jabeur should be able to come through this clash unscathed and move to the fourth round.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.

