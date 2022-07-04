Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: July 5, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Ons Jabeur will be aiming to reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinal

Third seed Ons Jabeur will square off against Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

The Tunisian has had an impressive season so far. She has won 34 out of 43 matches and has two titles to her name. Jabeur reached a few quarterfinals during the summer hardcourt season, but her form since the start of the European claycourt season has been impeccable. The 27-year-old reached her first final of the year at the Charleston Open before losing to Belinda Bencic in three sets.

The Madrid Open was special for Jabeur as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title by defeating Jessica Pegula in the final. She followed this up by reaching the final of the Italian Open. However, Iga Swiatek beat her 6-2, 6-2.

After suffering a disastrous opening-round exit at the French Open, Jabeur won the bett1open in Berlin after Belinda Bencic was forced to retire due to an ankle injury in the final.

She was seeded third at Wimbledon and started the competition with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Mirjam Bjorklund. The Tunisian registered further straight-set wins over Katarzyna Kawa (6-4, 6-0) and Diane Parry (6-2, 6-3) to reach the last 16 of the tournament. She then defeated 24th seed Elise Mertens to make it to the quarterfinals.

Marie Bouzkova has won 18 out of 27 matches this season. She made the final of the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara in February where she was beaten by Sloane Stephens.

The Czech also reached the last 16 of the Madrid Open with wins over Karolina Pliskova and Dayana Yastremska. However, she lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets.

Bouzkova entered Wimbledon after an opening-round exit at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. She produced an early upset by beating seventh seed Danielle Collins in the first round. Bouzkova then defeated two more Americans in Ann Li (6-0, 6-3) and Alison Riske (6-2, 6-3) to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

She triumphed 7-5, 6-2 over Caroline Garcia to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

The pair have never met before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner of the match will take on either Jule Niemeier or Tatjana Maria in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -350 -4.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-103) Marie Bouzkova +260 +4.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-117)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Given her form over the past few months, Jabeur will enter the match as the heavy favorite. The Tunisian has an impressive record on grass, winning 25 out of 34 matches on the surface. She has won nine successive matches on grass this season, dropping just one set in the process.

Jabeur's game has plenty of variety; she can mix her powerful groundstrokes with drops and slices, which is very useful in disrupting the pace of rallies.

The Tunisian has served extremely well at Wimbledon. Incredibly, she is yet to serve a double fault and has won 67.4 % of the points off her first serve in the tournament (114 out of 169).

Bouzkova has had a fantastic tournamsnt as well. One area the Czech has excelled in is her low error count. She has made 31 unforced errors in four matches at Wimbledon, while Jabeur hit 34 in her last match alone.

Bouzkova has been disciplined on serve as well and will look to do the same on Tuesday. Her on-court movement and athleticism will come in handy when dealing with the Tunisian's intense variety.

While Bouzkova will make life hard for Jabeur, it's hard to go against the third seed on current form.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets.

