Wimbledon 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (25) Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini
Date: June 30, 2022
Tournament: Wimbledon 2022
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.
Category: Grand Slam.
Surface: Grass.
Prize money: £40,350,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app
Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan preview
Petra Kvitova and Ana Bogdan came through contrasting wins on Tuesday to set up an exciting second-round encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.
Kvitova, the 25th seed, overcame a slow start to beat Jasmine Paolini. The southpaw began hitting her spots after dropping the opening set to eventually prevail 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The two-time former champion spoke about the need to adapt to the somewhat slower grasscourts at SW19 in her post-match interview. Having found her range, she will now be keen to keep the momentum going.
Bogdan, meanwhile, was in complete control of her opening-round contest against Dayana Yastremska. The Romanian neutralized the big hitting from the Ukrainian by varying her spin to keep her opponent from settling into a rhythm.
Bogdan came into the tournament having made the quarterfinals at a WTA 125K grasscourt event in Gaiba, where she beat the likes of Linda Fruhvirtova and Arantxa Rus before being edged out by Harmony Tan.
Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head
This is set to be the first career meeting between Petra Kvitova and Ana Bogdan, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan odds
Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan prediction
Kvitova comes into this contest having won her last six matches on grass. Her comeback win over Paolini, where she did not play her best tennis, would have given her extra belief in her ability to eke out wins under difficult circumstances.
The Czech, however, will need to be wary of a tenacious Ana Bogdan. The Romanian enjoys playing in quick conditions as she takes the ball early — especially on the backhand side — to take charge of the rallies.
Kvitova does generate a lot more pace off the ground and will look to take on the role of the aggressor. Her opponent got a taste of similar ball-striking against Yastremska, even managing to come out on top in most of the exchanges.
Kvitova's serve will be key in determining the outcome of the contest. If the Czech can stay solid behind her delivery, it will, in turn, ease the pressure on other parts of her game. Bogdan could well push Kvitova in this second-round contest, but the two-time former champion's serving prowess should see her prevail.
Prediction: Kvitova to win two tight sets.