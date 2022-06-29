Wimbledon 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: June 30, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan preview

Petra Kvitova and Ana Bogdan came through contrasting wins on Tuesday to set up an exciting second-round encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Kvitova, the 25th seed, overcame a slow start to beat Jasmine Paolini. The southpaw began hitting her spots after dropping the opening set to eventually prevail 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The two-time former champion spoke about the need to adapt to the somewhat slower grasscourts at SW19 in her post-match interview. Having found her range, she will now be keen to keep the momentum going.

Bogdan took out Dayana Yastremska in the first round.

Bogdan, meanwhile, was in complete control of her opening-round contest against Dayana Yastremska. The Romanian neutralized the big hitting from the Ukrainian by varying her spin to keep her opponent from settling into a rhythm.

Bogdan came into the tournament having made the quarterfinals at a WTA 125K grasscourt event in Gaiba, where she beat the likes of Linda Fruhvirtova and Arantxa Rus before being edged out by Harmony Tan.

Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Petra Kvitova and Ana Bogdan, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Ana Bogdan +310 +4.5 (+100) Over 20.5 (-110) Petra Kvitova -450 -4.5 (-140) Under 20.5 (-130)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan prediction

Kvitova will look to take on the role of the aggressor in this contest.

Kvitova comes into this contest having won her last six matches on grass. Her comeback win over Paolini, where she did not play her best tennis, would have given her extra belief in her ability to eke out wins under difficult circumstances.

The Czech, however, will need to be wary of a tenacious Ana Bogdan. The Romanian enjoys playing in quick conditions as she takes the ball early — especially on the backhand side — to take charge of the rallies.

Kvitova does generate a lot more pace off the ground and will look to take on the role of the aggressor. Her opponent got a taste of similar ball-striking against Yastremska, even managing to come out on top in most of the exchanges.

Kvitova's serve will be key in determining the outcome of the contest. If the Czech can stay solid behind her delivery, it will, in turn, ease the pressure on other parts of her game. Bogdan could well push Kvitova in this second-round contest, but the two-time former champion's serving prowess should see her prevail.

Prediction: Kvitova to win two tight sets.

