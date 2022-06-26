Wimbledon 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (25) Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini
Date: June 28, 2022
Tournament: Wimbledon 2022
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.
Category: Grand Slam.
Surface: Grass.
Prize money: £40,350,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app
Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini preview
Two-time former champion Petra Kvitova will open her 2022 Wimbledon Championships campaign against Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday.
Seeded 25th, she comes into the tournament on a five-match winning streak. The southpaw struck form in Eastbourne, scoring wins over the likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jelena Ostapenko en route to the title.
The Czech will look to ride the winning momentum into the Slam where she has had the most success in the past.
Jasmine Paolini has enjoyed decent success on the tour in 2022, having scored a first top-10 win against Aryna Sabalenka and reaching the quarterfinals in Lyon.
The Italian, however, has not played any matches on grass this year. Her last appearance on the surface came at last year's Wimbledon, where she lost to Andrea Petkovic in the opening round.
Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head
Petra Kvitova leads Jasmine Paolini 2-0 in head-to-head stats. The Czech last beat her opponent at the 2021 Olympics in straight sets.
Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini odds
All odds sourced from Oddschecker.
Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini prediction
Petra Kvitova's power-packed game has come alive at the All England Club on more than one occasion. While the Czech hasn't had her best results at the venue in recent years, she comes into the tournament having found her stride.
Her serve and groundstrokes were dialled in throughout the week in Eastbourne. She was especially impressive on the first serve, consistently winning over 75% of the points behind the shot.
Paolini does not possess similar weapons, but could still cause a few problems for the Czech. The Italian will rely on her incredible retrieving skills to extend rallies and push the 32-year-old into overpressing.
That said, the Czech has delivered a few assured-looking performances in the lead-up to the contest. If she can keep playing with the same measured aggression and not give away too many free points, she should be able to sail through.
Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets