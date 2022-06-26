Wimbledon 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: June 28, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Two-time former champion Petra Kvitova will open her 2022 Wimbledon Championships campaign against Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday.

Seeded 25th, she comes into the tournament on a five-match winning streak. The southpaw struck form in Eastbourne, scoring wins over the likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jelena Ostapenko en route to the title.

The Czech will look to ride the winning momentum into the Slam where she has had the most success in the past.

Jasmine Paolini will be playing her first grasscourt match of the season.

Jasmine Paolini has enjoyed decent success on the tour in 2022, having scored a first top-10 win against Aryna Sabalenka and reaching the quarterfinals in Lyon.

The Italian, however, has not played any matches on grass this year. Her last appearance on the surface came at last year's Wimbledon, where she lost to Andrea Petkovic in the opening round.

Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Jasmine Paolini 2-0 in head-to-head stats. The Czech last beat her opponent at the 2021 Olympics in straight sets.

Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jasmine Paolini +1000 +6.5 (+110) Over 17.5 (-110) Petra Kvitova -3000 -6.5 (-155) Under 17.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Petra Kvitova vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

The 32-year-old Czech is on a five-match winning streak.

Petra Kvitova's power-packed game has come alive at the All England Club on more than one occasion. While the Czech hasn't had her best results at the venue in recent years, she comes into the tournament having found her stride.

Her serve and groundstrokes were dialled in throughout the week in Eastbourne. She was especially impressive on the first serve, consistently winning over 75% of the points behind the shot.

wta @WTA



From Eastbourne champ



#RothesayInternational A message for the fans 🤗From Eastbourne champ @Petra_Kvitova and her new friend A message for the fans 🤗From Eastbourne champ @Petra_Kvitova and her new friend 🏆#RothesayInternational https://t.co/7XkwOcTeh9

Paolini does not possess similar weapons, but could still cause a few problems for the Czech. The Italian will rely on her incredible retrieving skills to extend rallies and push the 32-year-old into overpressing.

That said, the Czech has delivered a few assured-looking performances in the lead-up to the contest. If she can keep playing with the same measured aggression and not give away too many free points, she should be able to sail through.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far