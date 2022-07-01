Wimbledon 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Petra Kvitova vs (4) Paula Badosa

Date: July 2, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Petra Kvitova vs Paula Badosa preview

Petra Kvitova and Paula Badosa will lock horns in a marquee third-round encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

Two-time former champion Kvitova overcame a late surge from Ana Bogdan to come through a straight-sets win in her last encounter. The Czech was flawless for the first hour of the match, racing to a 6-1, 5-1 lead only to be pegged back by the tenacious Romanian.

Kvitova, however, managed to edge Bogdan in a hotly-contested tie-break to post her seventh consecutive win on grass. She will now look to continue her winning run into the second week.

Badosa will be looking to match her fourth-round showing from last year's Championships

Badosa, meanwhile, has done well to steady the ship at the All England Club after a poor start to the grasscourt season in Eastbourne — where she lost to Jodie Burrage in her opening match.

The Spaniard has scored commanding wins over Louisa Chirico and Irina Bara, having dropped just eight games in her two matches. Looking to match her fourth-round showing from last year's Wimbledon, she will be extra motivated going into Saturday's contest.

Kvitova vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Paula Badosa 1-0 in their head-to-head, having beaten her at the 2020 Australian Open in straight sets.

Petra Kvitova vs Paula Badosa odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Paula Badosa +110 +1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-115) Petra Kvitova -145 -1.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Petra Kvitova vs Paula Badosa prediction

Kvitova is on a seven-match winning streak

Petra Kvitova's power-packed game has been on full display over the grasscourt swing and she finds herself on solid footing for the first time this season — having won her last seven matches.

The Czech has, however, spoken about having to put some extra effort into adjusting to slower-than-usual courts at SW19. Luckily for Kvitova, though, her serve looks to be back to its vintage best and has repeatedly bailed her out of tight situations.

Badosa also possesses a major weapon in the form of her big first serve. The Spaniard is a great competitor and can outlast most others in long baseline exchanges.

The match is likely to feature big hitting from both ends, but Kvitova's naturally low-bouncing ball should give her an edge on grass. If the Czech can continue to serve well and hit freely off the ground, Badosa will find it hard to stop her opponent's march.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets

