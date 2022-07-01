Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Round 3 

Second seed Rafael Nadal outfoxed Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in the second round. The victory saw him stretch his winning streak to nine matches since his triumph at the 2022 French Open.

The Spaniard will battle it out against Twenty Seventh seed Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the last 16 at the Wimbledon Championships.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club.

The 36-year-old made his debut in 2003 and has won the iconic Grand Slam twice in his career.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

World No. 4 Nadal will square off against World No. 54 Lorenzo Sonego in the third round at the SW19.

Sonego has had an average season so far, with a success ratio of 46 percent and runs to the semifinals of the Argentina Open and most recently the quarterfinals at the Boss Open amongst his best results. He took a set off second seed Matteo Berrettini but couldn't get over the line in their last eight clash in Stuttgart.

The Italian entered Wimbledon on the back of early exits from the Queen's Club Championship and Eastbourne Rothesay International. However, Sonego kicked off his campaign at Wimbledon in fine fashion with a hard-fought win over Denis Kudla in the first round and a calculated performance against Hugo Gaston in the second, shrugging off a challenge from the Frenchman in straight sets 7-6(4),6-4,6-4.

The 27-year-old is making his fourth appearance at the All England Club this year and his previous best was reaching the Round of 16 in 2021, where he was ousted by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

Compared to other surfaces, Sonego has a good record on grass. He'll be entering the third round match as the underdog but will be determined to put up his best foot forward against the Spaniard.

Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego match schedule

The second-round clash between Rafael Nadal and Lorenzo Sonego will be played on Center Court on Thursday, July 2.

Match Timing: 1:30 pm local time, 6:00 pm IST, 9:30 am ET

Date: July 2, 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Nadal take on Sonego live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

