Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo.

Date: 28 June 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will take on World No. 42 Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Nadal's had an incredible year so far. After ending his 2021 season early to recover from an injury, he made a winning return to the tour. He won the Melbourne Summer Set to start the year and then claimed his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

He won his third title of the year at the Mexican Open. His winning ways came to an end in the final of the Indian Wells Open, where he also sustained an injury which forced him to miss the start of the clay season. He made it to the quarterfinals in Madrid upon his return but lost in the third round in Rome. The Spaniard's recurring foot injury also flared up.

Despite injury concerns, Nadal went on to win the French Open. It was his 14th title in Paris and 22nd Major overall. His foot injury remains an issue, but he's ready to compete once again. He participated in an exhibition event in the lead-up to Wimbledon. The Spaniard easily defeated Stan Wawrinka but lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal won the last of his two Wimbledon titles in 2010 and hasn't reached the final since 2011. But given how he has played his best tennis at Grand Slams this year, a third title here seems like a good possibility.

Francisco Cerundolo at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Francisco Cerundolo burst into the spotlight this year with this semifinal showing at the Miami Open. He failed to replicate this performance elsewhere after that. Nevertheless, he has risen in the rankings this year, peaking at No. 42 so far.

At the French Open, Cerundolo lost in the first round yet again. He'll be making his debut at Wimbledon this year after coming close to making the cut for the main draw last year. After defeating Felipe Meligeni Alves and Roberto Marcora, he fell to Zhang Zhizhen in the final round of qualifying. The Argentine youngster will be aiming to win his first match at the Grand Slam level at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Rafael Nadal -5000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 29.5 (+120) Francisco Cerundolo +1100 -1.5 (+1500) Under 29.5 (-165)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Rafael Nadal at a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon.

Nadal has won more ATP matches this year than Cerundolo has in his career so far, so it's quite obvious that the Spaniard will be heavily favored to come through this clash.

However, out of the four Majors, Wimbledon has been Nadal's least successful Grand Slam tournament. Following his runner-up finish in 2011, the former World No. 1 endured a string of early losses. It wasn't until 2018 that he reached the semifinals once again, and followed it up with another last-four finish in 2019.

Given how the Spaniard might not be at his best physically, Cerundolo might stand a chance, but only if he plays the match of his life. The Argentine has a decent serve and a forehand but will be under constant pressure from Nadal's blistering forehand.

In this battle between David and Goliath, the underdog isn't likely to slay the giant. Expect Nadal to make a winning start to his Wimbledon campaign.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far