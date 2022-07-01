Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (27) Lorenzo Sonego.

Date: July 2, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will square off against 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

Nadal needed four sets to oust Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. Up against Ricardas Berankis in the second round, he suffered yet another mid-match stumble but recovered quickly to keep his Wimbledon campaign afloat.

Both players had a single break point opportunity in the first eight games of the opening set, but failed to convert. In the 10th game, with Berankis serving at 5-4 down, Nadal upped the intensity to break his serve and clinch the set. The Spaniard went down an early break to trail 3-1 in the second set, but fought back to level the score.

Berankis was again broken as he served to stay in the set at 5-4, with Nadal further solidifying his grasp on the match. The Lithuanian once again went up a break in the third, but this time he held on to win the set. Just when it appeared that things might get a little complicated for the former World No. 1, he raised his level.

Nadal raced to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set. After a short break to close the roof, he maintained his focus and closed out the match to win 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

After a hard-fought five-set win over Denis Kudla in the first round, Lorenzo Sonego took on Hugo Gaston in the second round. With neither player managing to break serve in the opening set, it went to a tie-break. After plenty of momentum shifts, the Italian came out on top to take the set.

Sonego secured an early break to lead 3-1 in the second set. He later held a couple of set points on Gaston's serve at 5-3, but failed to seal the deal. Nevertheless, he served out the set with ease in the following game. The Italian broke his opponent's serve twice to lead 4-1 in the third set.

Gaston showed signs of a fightback by retrieving one of the breaks, but it wasn't enough as Sonego went on to win 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Rafael Nadal -550 +1.5 (-1400) Over 35.5 (-115) Lorenzo Sonego +375 -1.5 (+575) Under 35.5 (-120)

Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Although Nadal looks far from his best, he is still a huge threat. Sonego will need to raise his game considerably to challenge the Spaniard.

Nadal's serve was quite decent for most of his second-round match, but he upped the ante when it mattered the most in the fourth set. He finished the match with 13 aces. His forehand, while effective for the most part, is yet to find its full range. Sonego could try to attack it, but it might prove to be a double-edged sword.

After a five-set marathon in the first round, Sonego had an easier time in the second round. With 37 winners and 28 unforced errors, the Italian played a relatively clean match. He did well during the return games too, winning 40% of the points. If he keeps this up, the former World No. 1 could be in trouble.

But Nadal has found a way out of tough spots on a number of occasions this season and is likely to do so against Sonego as well, if the occasion warrants it.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in four sets.

