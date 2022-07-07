Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

Date: July 8, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Rafael Nadal will aim to reach his first WImbledon final since 2011

Second seed Rafael Nadal will take on Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday. The 36-year-old has had an impressive season so far, winning 35 out of 39 matches. He won the Australian Open and the French Open, while also triumphing at the Mexican Open and the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

Nadal was seeded second at Wimbledon and started the tournament by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. He followed it up with a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Ricardas Berankis to reach the third round.

Here, the 36-year-old defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 before beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(8) to set up a quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz.

The American won the opening set 6-3 and Nadal had to take a medical timeout in the second. However, he managed to take the second 7-5 before Taylor Fritz restored the lead.

Nadal won the fourth set 7-5 to force the match into a decider before winning it via a tiebreak.

ESPN @espn



Rafa Nadal is through to the semifinals after a five-set tiebreaker with Taylor Fritz WHAT A THRILLER ON CENTRE COURTRafa Nadal is through to the semifinals after a five-set tiebreaker with Taylor Fritz WHAT A THRILLER ON CENTRE COURT‼️Rafa Nadal is through to the semifinals after a five-set tiebreaker with Taylor Fritz 🎾 https://t.co/LWCUhhBPzM

Nick Kyrgios has won 21 out of 27 matches so far this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters and the semifinals of the Halle Open.

The Australian started his Wimbledon campaign by surviving a scare against Paul Jubb (3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5. He then ousted 26th seed Filip Krajinovic in straight sets (6-2, 6-3, 6-1) to set up a third-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios beat the Greek 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) and booked his spot in the fourth round. Here, he overcame Brandon Nakashima, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

Kyrgios was up against Chilean Cristian Garin and beat him 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) to make it to the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Nadal leads 6-3 head-to-head against Kyrgios and will face the Australian for the tenth time on Friday. This season, the two locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters, with the Spaniard winning 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4.

The winner of the match will take on either reigning champion Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Rafael Nadal +120 +2.5 (-120) Under 41.5 (-115) Nick Kyrgios -150 -2.5 (-110) Over 41.5 (-120)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Both players have been in pretty good form lately but Kyrgios is the slight favorite to win the match, given his recent performances and Nadal's injury concerns after an abdomen issue hampered the Spaniard against Taylor Fritz.

Nonetheless, Nadal cannot be written off and he can very well give Kyrgios a run for his money. The Spaniard is 19-0 in Grand Slam matches this year and even an injured Nadal can take on top players and win.

Nadal's game will not be easy for the Australian to handle and he will look to make the most out of service games. The Spaniard produced some sensational winners against Fritz and will look to do that in the semifinals as well.

Nadal's return game will no doubt be put to the test as he will be up against one of the best servers on tour.

Kyrgios will no doubt have the desire to go all the way after reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal, and the Australian often produces his best tennis when he has the hunger to win, which is not very often the case. The 27-year-old will be aggressive from the start and will look to attack with his serve and powerful groundstrokes.

In the end, it may all come down to who is more composed and makes fewer errors on the court. Nadal has his work cut out for him, but given his elite mentality, there's a fair chance he could edge out Kyrgios and reach his sixth Wimbledon final and first since 2011.

Pick: Nadal to win in five sets.

