Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan

Date: June 28, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan preview

Serena Williams will take on Harmony Tan in her first match back at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

Williams, who took a last-minute wildcard into the tournament, finds herself in a packed top half. The American has only played two doubles matches in Eastbourne — alongside Ons Jabeur — to prepare for the tournament. With her pedigree at the event, Williams will be confident of making a deep run.

Tan recently reached the final at the WTA 125K event

Tan, meanwhile, recently reached the final of the WTA 125K event in Gaiba. The Frenchwoman scored gutsy wins over the likes of Ana Bogdan and Lucia Bronzetti before going down to Alison Van Uytvanck in the summit clash.

A crafty player who enjoys playing on grass, Tan will fancy her chances against a returning Williams in their opening-round match.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon on number 24



#Wimbledon | @serenawilliams Serena has heron number 24 Serena has her 👀 on number 24 #Wimbledon | @serenawilliams https://t.co/X1LRyc9LVj

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Williams and Tan, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Serena Williams -375 -4.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-115) Harmony Tan +270 +4.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan prediction

Williams will be playing in her first match in 12 months

Williams comes into the tournament as an enigma. When playing at her best, there are few players in the world that can challenge the American. That said, with no competitive matches in 12 months, there is bound to be some rust.

A lot with depend on Williams' ability to find her rhythm on serve. The American tends to win a lot of free points behind the shot and if she serves well on Tuesday, it will take some pressure off the rest of her game.

Williams will also need to be wary of Harmony Tan's versatile shotmaking. The 24-year-old does not possess a lot of firepower, but compensates for that by mixing in slices and dropshots to keep opponents guessing.

The former champion will need to be prepared to adjust to the same and chase down some mid-court slices. Her movement wasn't the sharpest in her doubles matches at Eastbourne, but it is bound to improve the longer she is out on court.

Tan will need to ensure a quick start for herself and try to keep Williams on the run. A passive approach will only allow the American to settle into a rhythm. And from there on out, there is only so much Tan will be able to do to stop her opponent's charge.

Pick: Williams to win in three sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far