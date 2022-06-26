Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova

Date: June 28, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova preview

Simona Halep has a tough task ahead on Tuesday

16th seed Simona Halep will take on Karolina Muchova in the first round of Wimbledon.

The former World No. 1 has won 26 out of 34 matches this season, having triumphed at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. She also reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open and the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Halep's grasscourt season started at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, where she reached the semifinals before losing to eventual winner Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Romanian then competed at the Bad Homburg Open as the fourth seed and survived a scare from Katerina Siniakova in her first match. She then trounced Tamara Zidansek 6-0, 6-3 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, Halep defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash against Bianca Andreescu. Sadly, the 30-year-old pulled out of the match due to a neck issue and the Canadian received a bye to the final.

Muchova has played only nine matches so far this season due to fitness issues. She started 2022 by reaching the third round of the Miami Open before being forced to withdraw due to an injury.

After early exits at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, the Czech reached the third round of the French Open with wins over Carole Monnet and Maria Sakkari. She put up a tough fight against Amanda Anisimova but was forced to retire after injuring her ankle.

Muchova then competed at the bett1open in Berlin and lost in the opening round to eventual champion Ons Jabeur.

Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Tuesday's match will be the very first meeting between Halep and Muchova with their head-to-head being 0-0.

Whoever wins will take on either Jaimee Fourlis or 2013 semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens in the second round of Wimbledon 2022.

Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Simona Halep -350 -4.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-110) Karolina Muchova +240 +4.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-120)

Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Halep will enter the match as the favorite to win but Muchova should not be written off. The Czech has produced some really good tennis this season and she can put up a good fight if she is fit.

Halep has a pretty good record on grass, winning 42 out of 58 matches so far. Of course, her most notable achievement on the surface is winning Wimbledon in 2019.

Muchova has played only 13 matches on grass throughout her career so far, winning eight of them. She reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year.

Halep will look to dictate the game from the baseline with her powerful groundstrokes. She is a very good server, having served ten aces in her last match against Anisimova. Halep's return game and court coverage will come in very handy as well.

Muchova will look to be aggressive from the start of the match while also using her drop shots and slices to disrupt the pace of points. The 25-year-old has a good return game which will no doubt be put to the test against Halep's serve.

If both players are fully fit, we could witness a scintillating clash on Tuesday. Muchova will no doubt put up a fight, but Halep's experience could take her through to the second round, albeit by bare margins.

Pick: Halep to win in three sets.

