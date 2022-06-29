Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep vs Kirsten Flipkens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Simona Halep vs (PR) Kirsten Flipkens.

Date: June 30, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Simona Halep vs Kirsten Flipkens preview

Simona Halep at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will square off against former Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Halep was up against Karolina Muchova in the first round, who hadn't lost prior to the quarterfinals here. Muchova took an early lead to go 3-1 up in the opening set. However, the Czech was unable to find a foothold in the match, with Halep breaking her serve once again in the final game of the set to clinch it.

The second set followed a similar script. The Romanian jumped to a 4-1 lead, which proved to be too much for her opponent. Muchova tried her best, but Halep outplayed her time and again. The two-time Grand Slam champion broke the Czech's serve for the final time to win the match 6-3, 6-2.

@Simona_Halep Simona Halep returns in styleThe Romanian impresses in her first #Wimbledon appearance since lifting the title in 2019 Simona Halep returns in style 💫The Romanian impresses in her first #Wimbledon appearance since lifting the title in 2019 @Simona_Halep https://t.co/dkDASlO5nD

Kirsten Flipkens at the 2022 Wimbledon.

This is set to be Kirsten Flipkens' final tournament in singles, as she's set to call it a day upon the end of her journey at SW19 this year.

She took on qualifier Jaimee Fourlis in the first round. Flipkens lost serve in the very first game of the match, but broke back immediately to level the score in the opening set. The Belgian fell behind once again, but wasted no time in tying the score at 3-3.

After a few service holds, Fourlis served to stay in the set at 6-5. The Australian valiantly fought off five set points, but succumbed in the end as the 36-year-old bagged the set with her sixth opportunity.

Flipkens was off to a flying start in the second set, jumping to a 5-1 lead in no time. Serving for a place in the second round, she had two match points but got broken. However, Fourlis was unable to make the most of this stumble, as the Belgian broke for the final time to win 7-5, 6-2.

Simona Halep vs Kirsten Flipkens head-to-head

The two have faced off four times before, with Halep holding a perfect 4-0 record over Flipkens. She won their previous encounter at the 2016 US Open in straight sets.

Simona Halep vs Kirsten Flipkens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Simona Halep -750 +1.5 (-3000) Over 19.5 (-110) Kirsten Flipkens +475 -1.5 (+800) Under 19.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Simona Halep vs Kirsten Flipkens prediction

Simona Halep at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Halep is a former Wimbledon champion, while Flipkens made it to the semifinals in 2013 so both players know a thing or two about notching up a win here. With the Belgian set to retire, she'd love to have a memorable swansong by scoring an upset win.

Halep was in the driver's seat throughout her first-round contest against Muchova. Flipkens, on the other hand, was tested a fair bit by Fourlis. The latter also stumbled while trying to close out the match, and if nerves get to her once again, it could prove to be costly against a superior opponent.

Halep didn't face a single break point in the first round. Her serve was impressive, as was her ground game. She also came up with some brilliant passing shots and her form is reminiscent of when she won the title here in 2019. Her unblemished record against Flipkens will also fill her with confidence.

Previous matches between the duo haven't been too competitive, with the Belgian failing to challenge the World No. 1 adequately. This is also likely to be a one-sided affair that could end with Halep sending Flipkens into retirement.

Pick: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

