Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (16) Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech

Date: July 2, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech preview

Sixteenth seed Simona Halep will square off against Magdalena Frech in the third round at Wimbledon.

Considering her high standards, Halep has not had the best of seasons in 2022. She has a 73 percent success ratio with a title-winning campaign at the Melbourne Summer Set in January her only noteworthy performance.

The Romanian has picked up her game on grass though, making consecutive semifinal appearances at the Birmingham Classic and Bad Homburg Open. She couldn't get over the line against Beatriz Hadda Maia in Birmingham and withdrew from her last four clash against Bianca Andreescu in Germany, choosing not to risk a minor neck injury.

However, Halep has had no trouble at Wimbledon so far and has put up assertive displays over Karolina Muchova and Kirsten Flipkens in the first two rounds, and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

#Wimbledon Simo's shining in south-west London @Simona_Halep holds off Flipkens 7-5, 6-4 to set up a third-round encounter with Frech. Simo's shining in south-west London ☀️🇷🇴 @Simona_Halep holds off Flipkens 7-5, 6-4 to set up a third-round encounter with Frech.#Wimbledon https://t.co/c6aCHs5jvW

Magdalena Frech, on the other hand, has won 12 out of 27 matches and is trying to establish herself on the main tour this season.

The Pole began her campaign by ousting Eastbourne International semifinalist Camila Giorgi and followed it up with another fascinating performance against former World No. 26 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. She is through to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Frech is also coming off straight-set wins in the first two rounds and will be up for the challenge against the 2019 Wimbledon Champion.

Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

Halep leads the head-to-head against Frech 1-0. She defeated the Pole in straight sets at the Australian Open this year.

Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Simona Halep -1600 -6.5(+100) Under 18.5(-120) Magdalena Frech +750 +6.5(-140) Over 18.5(-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Simona Halep vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Halep will be the heavy favorite in this tie. The Romanian has a 71 percent win ratio on grass and is coming off solid performances in the last two rounds. She looks to mean business in this tournament.

Halep could still improve on her serve considering she only won 62 percent of her first serve points and committed four double faults. She was able to find the lines with her groundstrokes though and moved exceptionally well on the court.

Frech has a lot of positives to take from her second-round clash. She won 78 percent of her first serve points and converted five out of seven break points against Schmiedlova. The Pole stayed aggressive throughout the match and was clinical during crucial moments. She'll need to stay focused and match the Romanian's skill set on Saturday.

While Halep will be up against a determined competitor, her years of experience should help her outclass the 24-year-old opponent. She'll be looking to build some momentum in this tie and secure a fourth round berth.

Pick: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

