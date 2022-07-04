Wimbledon 2022: Tatjana Maria vs Jule Niemeier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Tatjana Maria vs Jule Niemeier

Date: July 5, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Quarterfinal (Round of 32)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £40,350,000

Tatjana Maria vs Jule Niemeier preview

Two first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalists — Tajana Maria and Jule Niemeier — will lock horns in an exciting encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday, with both looking to extend their dream runs.

Maria comes into the contest having fought past Jelena Ostapenko in her fourth-round contest. The German fended off two match points to prevail 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in a marathon contest.

Having already scored an upset win over Maria Sakkari earlier in the first week, Maria will definitely be on a confidence high.

Niemeier beat Heather Watson in her last match

Niemeier, meanwhile, had an easier time coming through her last match. The German dropped only six games en route to a win over home hope Heather Watson.

The youngster had never won a Grand Slam match coming into the tournament, but delivered a career-best performance by ousting second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She then beat Lesia Tsurenko and Watson to make the quarters.

Tatjana Maria vs Jule Niemeier head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Tatjana Maria vs Jule Niemeier odds

Tatjana Maria vs Jule Niemeier prediction

Maria made a comeback after her second maternity leave last year

Maria posted sensational results within months of her comeback after maternity leave, lifting the trophy at Copa Colsanitas. Her versatile game has worked particularly well on the grasscourts at the All England Club.

The German has also been solid behind serve, having won 75% of the points behind the first delivery. Against an aggressive returner in the form of Jule Niemeier, she will once again have to serve well.

Neimier's groundstrokes — forehand in particular — have caused a lot of damage this week, but she has also managed to mix things up with her slice backhand to keep her opponents from settling into a rhythm.

There are bound to be some nerves with both players finding themselves in unchartered territory. Niemeier, in particular, has shown signs of nerves in tight situations; her serve completely disappeared in the match against Tsurneko. Maria, on the other hand, has been more measured in her performances and her level of experience would give her a distinctive edge.

Pick: Tatjana Maria to win in three sets

