Wimbledon 2022: Taylor Fritz and John Isner lead the American contingent as 8 men from the United States reach the 3rd round at a Grand Slam for the first time since 1996

The 2022 Wimbledon has proved to be an impressive tournament so far for the American contingent, as eight men have progressed to the third round. This is the first time since the 1996 US Open that such a large group of male players have made it into the Round of 32 at a Grand Slam.
Among seeded players, John Isner (20th seed), Frances Tiafoe (23rd seed) and Tommy Paul (30th seed) qualified from the top half of the draw, defeating Andy Murray, Maximilian Marterer and Adrian Mannarino respectively in the second round.
Steve Johnson also joined his compatriots as the surprise package from that section, following victories against Grigor Dimitrov and Ryan Peniston.
From the bottom half of the draw, Taylor Fritz (11th seed) and Jenson Brooksby (29th seed) are the seeded players to reach the third round, thanks to victories over Alastair Gray and Benjamin Bonzi respectively in the second round.
They were joined by qualifier Jack Sock, who defeated fellow countryman Maxime Cressy in the Round of 64, and the unseeded Brandon Nakashima, who scored a sensational upset over 13th seed Denis Shapovalov in the second round.
Back at Flushing Meadows in 1996, the eight Americans who reached the third round were: Pete Sampras, Todd Martin, Andre Agassi, David Wheaton, Alex O'Brien, Jeffrey Tarango, Vincent Spadea and Michael Chang.
Three of the four semifinalists were also American, and Sampras went on to win the title in an all-American final against Chang.
Who do the Americans take on in the third round at Wimbledon?
Up next, John Isner will take on 10th seed Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, while Frances Tiafoe has already disposed off Alexander Bublik to book his spot in the fourth round as the first American man.
Steve Johnson will take on ninth seed Cameron Norrie, while Tommy Paul will lock horns with Jiri Vesely in the Round of 32. Jenson Brooksby will have to take care of Cristian Garin before he can reach the second week of Wimbledon, while Brandon Nakashima will face off against Daniel Elahi Galan.
Jack Sock will cross swords with fellow qualifier Jason Kubler, where a win would pit him against compatriot Taylor Fritz in the fourth round, assuming the American can outclass Alex Molcan tomorrow.
With only Johnson and Paul on a collision course other than Fritz and Sock, as many as six Americans can reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this year, which will be an extraordinary achievement for the country.