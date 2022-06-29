Wimbledon 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Alastair Gray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Taylor Fritz vs Alastair Gray.

Date: June 30, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,00.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Taylor Fritz vs Alastair Gray preview

Taylor Fritz and Alastair Gray will lock horns in a second round contest at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

Fritz, the 11th seed, is on a six-match winning streak — having lifted the title at Eastbourne in the lead-up to the Championships. In his first round encounter at SW19, the American scored a resounding straight-sets win over the talented Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Gray, meanwhile, ousted former Wimbledon boys’ singles champion Chun-hsin Tseng 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round. In his maiden main draw appearance at the Championships, the Briton played with an aggressive intent, firing an impressive 54 winners — more than double his opponent's 25 — to complete his dream debut. The home favorite will look to carry the winning momentum into Thursday's contest against Fritz.

Taylor Fritz vs Alastair Gray head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Fritz and Gray, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Alastair Gray odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Alastair Gray +850 +6.5 (+100) Over 35.5 (+120) Taylor Fritz -2000 -6.5 (-140) Under 35.5 (-165)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Taylor Fritz vs Alastair Gray prediction

Fritz needed only an hour and 44 minutes to move past Musetti in his opener/

Fritz's powerful serve and groundstrokes have brought him success in his recent matches. The American has managed to post solid numbers behind his first delivery in every match going back to Eastbourne and the same will be key against Gray.

The Briton enjoys playing on the frontfoot and actively takes on short balls and second serve returns. He won an impressive 52% of the second serve return points and broke Tseng on nine occasions in his last match.

Gray is also proficient at volleying — a big asset on grass — and will look to come forward with every chance he gets in the match.

Fritz will have to play aggressively to keep his opponent pegged well behind the baseline and not allow him the freedom to come forward to the net. That said, the American will also have to maintain some margin for error as he tends to spray balls all over the court at times. If he can find the right balance, Fritz should be able to continue his winning run.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in four sets

