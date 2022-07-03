Wimbledon 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Jason Kubler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Jason Kubler

Date: July 4, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Taylor Fritz vs Jason Kubler preview

Taylor Fritz will look to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal

11th seed Taylor Fritz takes on Jason Kubler in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

The American has had a good season so far. He has won 28 out of 38 matches and has two titles to his name. The first of these came at the Indian Wells Masters, where he beat Andrey Rublev in the semifinals before defeating Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6(5) in the final to win his first Masters 1000 title.

Fritz's second title came at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. He reached the final after beating Thiago Monteiro, Alexander Bublik and Alex de Minaur. The 24-year-old beat compatriot Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(5) to lift the trophy.

Fritz entered Wimbledon as the 11th seed and beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. He then beat Alastair Gray 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3 and Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(3) to reach the fourth round of the grasscourt Major.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Taylor Fritz books first round of 16 spot in Wimbledon crushing Alex Molcan 6-4 6-1 7-6

Kubler has mainly featured on the ATP Challenger tour and the ITF circuit this season. He qualified for the main draw at the French Open and reached the second round before losing to Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

The Australian made it to the main draw at Wimbledon and started with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over 28th seed Dan Evans. He beat Dennis Novak in three sets to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Kubler then overcame Jack Sock in five sets to reach the fourth round.

CodeSports @codesportsau



In over four hours, the Aussie books his place in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career.



Jason Kubler def. Jack Sock 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3



#Wimbledon KUBLER WINS!In over four hours, the Aussie books his place in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career.Jason Kubler def. Jack Sock 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 KUBLER WINS!In over four hours, the Aussie books his place in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career. Jason Kubler def. Jack Sock 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3#Wimbledon https://t.co/GH484QJIYw

Taylor Fritz vs Jason Kubler head-to-head

Fritz has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Kubler, having previously faced him in the second round of the 2018 US Open. The American led 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 before Kubler was forced to retire due to an ankle injury.

The winner of the match will take on either Rafael Nadal or Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz vs Jason Kubler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Taylor Fritz -400 -5.5 (-105) Under 35.5 (-125) Jason Kubler +300 +5.5 (-125) Over 35.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Taylor Frtiz vs Jason Kubler prediction

Fritz has performed extremely well of late and will enter the match as the clear favorite. The American started the grasscourt season with two defeats but has won seven matches in a row since then.

Fritz has served 42 aces in the tournament so far and will look to increase that number against Kubler. His solid forehand, on-court movement and ability to hit winners from tight angles makes him difficult to beat.

Kubler has won 72% of points on his first serve (152 out of 211) throughout his Wimbledon campaign and will need to make the most of his service games to stand any chance against Fritz. The Australian is a powerful hitter and will try to put Fritz under pressure during baseline rallies.

Kubler has looked impressive so far but on current form, Fritz's should be able to come through relatively easily and reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in four sets.

