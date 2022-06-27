Wimbledon 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (11) Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: June 28, 2022

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First Round

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £40,350,000

Match Timing:

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Eleventh seed Taylor Fritz will square off against Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Taylor Fritz will be entering Wimbledon on a high after winning the Eastbourne Rothesay International this week. The 24-year-old outwitted fellow American Maxime Cressy in a thrilling final 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4).

Fritz laid one hand on the trophy after dominating the early proceedings of the match and winning the opening set 6-2. He was pleasantly surprised by his big serving compatriot, who showed grit and determination to level the tie at one set apiece to force a decider.

The World No. 11 tightened his game and hit a flurry of winners in the third-set tiebreak to settle the contest and win his second title in Eastbourne.

The Californian tennis pro has a 66 percent success ratio on grass and belongs to an elite list of players who've defeated Rafael Nadal this year. He ended the Spaniard's unbeaten run in 2022 by defeating him in the final of the Indian Wells Masters in March.

Lorenzo Musetti, on the other hand, has had a poor run of form so far this season, with quarterfinal runs at the Rotterdam Open and Grand Prix Hassan II being amongst his stand-out performances.

The Italian was forced to retire on his debut at the Queen's Club Championship against Alexander Bublik. He took a nasty fall during a rally, causing a groin injury and halting his preparations leading up to the grasscourt Major.

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Fritz and Musetti have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -650 -5.5(-135) Under 36.5(-125) Lorenzo Musetti +400 +5.5(-105) Over 36.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Taylor Fritz will be the favourite heading into this contest. The American is primed for a run into the second week of SW19 after his performances in the Major and the surface in the last few years. He's played himself into form just in time and will be high on confidence after winning his second grasscourt title at Eastbourne.

Fritz fired 17 aces and won an astounding 91 percent of his first-serve points against Cressy. He patiently constructed his points and exploited Cressy's game, pulling off some exquisite passing shots on the run and lobbing his opponent successfully on a few occasions.

Musetti will be playing his first match since injury and will not have much time to settle in against a player like Fritz. The Italian has never won a match on grass and faces a tough task on his fifth attempt.

Musetti has a very stylish and effective single-handed backhand, which is an explosive weapon that he can unleash at any given moment. He also possesses a great slice backhand which he can use to control the tempo of rallies. However, the Italian's movement and tactics on the surface leave a lot to be desired.

Fritz will be up against a deceptive opponent, but should be able to get the win against the Italian. Musetti's fitness concerns and lack of grasscourt expertise makes Fritz the favorite to reach the second round at SW19.

Pick: Fritz to win in four sets.

