Wimbledon 2022: Tommy Paul vs Jiri Vesely preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Jiri Vesely

Date: July 1, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Tommy Paul vs Jiri Vesely preview

Tommy Paul will look to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career

30th seed Tommy Paul will face Jiri Vesely in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday. The American has won 22 out of 38 matches so far this season.

Paul reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open and the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

During the grasscourt season, he suffered a first-round exit at the Libema Open before reaching the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships. Here, the 25-year-old lost 6-4, 6-2 to eventual champion Matteo Berrettini.

He then reached the quarterfinals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne after wins over Francisco Cerundolo and Jannik Sinner. However, Alex de Minaur beat him 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Paul is seeded 30th at Wimbledon and beat Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the first round. The American then defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 to book his place in the third round.

Kill Wazda @willkazda



If Paul d. Vesely & Norrie d. Johnson, he meets Norrie in R4 to make it 4 in a row



If he won that, he could meet yet another lefty (Humbert) in QF Tommy Paul has played lefties in R1 (Verdasco) and R2 (Mannarino) at Wimbledon. He plays a 3rd straight lefty (Vesely) next🤔If Paul d. Vesely & Norrie d. Johnson, he meets Norrie in R4 to make it 4 in a rowIf he won that, he could meet yet another lefty (Humbert) in QF Tommy Paul has played lefties in R1 (Verdasco) and R2 (Mannarino) at Wimbledon. He plays a 3rd straight lefty (Vesely) next🤔If Paul d. Vesely & Norrie d. Johnson, he meets Norrie in R4 to make it 4 in a row😧If he won that, he could meet yet another lefty (Humbert) in QF😳

Vesely has won seven out of 16 matches so far this season, with his most notable achievement being reaching the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Czech stunned Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals before beating Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals. However, he lost 6-3, 6-4 to Andrey Rublev in the final.

Vesely competed on the ATP Challenger Tour before Wimbledon after suffering an opening-round defeat at the French Open. The 28-year-old met Federico Coria in the first round of the grasscourt Major and won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(3).

He was up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round and the two played out a thrilling match that lasted five sets. The Spaniard had initially won before he was given a point penalty for ball abuse. Vesely made the most out of it as he eventually went on to win and seal his place in the third round of Wimbledon.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Oh my god.



At match point down, Davidovich Fokina gets a point penalty for ball abuse.



Jiri Vesely wins 63 57 67(2) 63 76(7). Oh my god.At match point down, Davidovich Fokina gets a point penalty for ball abuse. Jiri Vesely wins 63 57 67(2) 63 76(7). https://t.co/M2d2RSMgJO

Tommy Paul vs Jiri Vesely head-to-head

Paul has a 2-0 record against Vesely and the first meeting between the two players came in Parma last year, with the American winning 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3.

The two players locked horns in the first round of this year's Adelaide International 1 and Paul won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The winner of the match takes on either ninth seed Cameron Norrie or Steve Johnson in the fourth round.

Tommy Paul vs Jiri Vesely odds

Player Name Moneyline Tommy Paul -230 Jiri Vesely +175

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Tommy Paul vs Jiri Vesely prediction

Paul will enter the match as the favorite to win but Vesely should not be written off given that he has a relatively better record on grass. The latter has a win percentage of 61% on the surface (22-14), compared to the American's 60 % (six wins out of ten matches)

While Paul is capable of serving aces, his forehand is a formidable weapon that he'll want to utilize by dictating play from the baseline. His athleticism, net-skills and on-court movement will also come in very handy

Vesely has served 41 aces in two matches at Wimbledon so far and will look to serve a lot more of those against Pau. However, the Czech is also susceptible to double-faults, having served 22 in two matches.

While Vesely will make things difficult for Paul, the latter should be able to come out on top and reach the last 16 of Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Pick: Paul to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far