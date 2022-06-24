Wimbledon 2022: When, where to watch, channels, live stream details and more

Excitement levels are through the roof as the most prestigious tournament in tennis, the Wimbledon Championships, is set to begin on June 27.

The tournament marks the return of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. After an injury forced her to retire in the first round here last year, she remained on the sidelines until now. The American played a couple of doubles matches at Eastbourne alongside Ons Jabeur and will play her first singles match in over a year at the grasscourt Major.

Rafael Nadal has been on a roll this year, claiming the Australian Open and the French Open titles. He'll be eager to make it three in a row to match Williams' tally of 23 Major titles. Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic stands in his way, with the Serb gunning for a seventh title here.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is on a 35 match winning streak and won the French Open a few weeks ago. She'll be eager to continue her dominance here as well. The stage is set as players get ready for more Grand Slam glory. Here are details of how fans all over the world can watch their favorite players in action:

Wimbledon 2022 Schedule

Men’s and women’s first round - June 27 & 28

Men’s and women’s second round - June 29 & 30

Men’s and women’s third round - July 1 & 2

Men’s and women’s fourth round - July 3 & 4

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals - July 5 & 6

Men’s and women’s semi-finals - July 7 & 8

Women's final - July 9

Men's final - July 10

Click here to view the detailed schedule.

Wimbledon 2022: Channels & livestream details

Iga Swiatek is aiming to win her third Grand Slam title.

The tournament organizers have ensured matches from all courts are being covered, with action from all 18 courts being televised during the first week. They've strived to ensure the event is being enjoyed by the largest possible audience, and as such multiple deals with international broadcasters have been inked.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#CentreCourt100 | @iga_swiatek The world No.1 having a hit under the Centre Court roof The world No.1 having a hit under the Centre Court roof #CentreCourt100 | @iga_swiatek https://t.co/hafUhpxjiX

Here's a look at the channels showing the 2022 Wimbledon:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far