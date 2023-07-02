Wimbledon 2023: 3 dark horses for the men's singles title ft. Sebastian Korda 

Over the years, Wimbledon has been the stage for some of the most memorable moments in tennis history, with legendary players battling it out on the Centre Court. The tournament has seen the rise and triumph of many tennis greats, each leaving their indelible mark on the hallowed grass courts of the All England Club.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has dominated the event in the last four years and will be the defending champion in 2023. The Serb seems to be playing at a much higher level than his contemporaries and will be one of favourites to win this year.

However, he did face some tricky challenges en route to the title last year. Italian youngster Jannik Sinner and Australian superstar Nick Kyrgios forced Djokovic to bring out his A-game on grass.

This year, the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Frances Tiafoe, Cameron Norrie and Holger Rune will all be hoping to make an impact in London and perform well at SW19. The lead up tournaments to Wimbledon has also brought in a few surprise contendors who could have a say at the grasscourt Major and stake their claim for the title.

On that note, let's take a look at three dark horses, who could challenge for the 2023 Wimbledon Chmapionships:

#3 Alexander Bublik: Entering Wimbledon on a high

World No. 26 Alexander Bublik has blown hot and cold this season, chalking up 17 wins from 38 matches and a title-winning run most recently at the Halle Open. The Kazakh player also reached the semifinals in Marseille and quarterfinals at the Phoenix Challenger.

Bublik is known for his unpredictable style of play, which could make him a dangerous opponent at Wimbledon. His form over the years has been somewhat inconsistent, but when he's on his game, he's proven that he can compete with the best.

The 26-year-old outplayed top quality players such as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev en route to the title at Halle. His game is well-suited to grass, with his big serve and penchant for serve-and-volley.

The Kazakh's unpredictable shot selection, including his infamous underarm serves, can disrupt opponents and give him an edge. If he can find consistency and keep his unforced errors in check, Bublik could be a dark horse to watch at Wimbledon.

#2 Sebastian Korda: The Rising Star

Sebastian Korda is one of the most talked about rising stars in men's tennis at the moment. The American made a strong start to the year, picking up a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International and reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. However, he was forced to hit the sidelines for a couple of months due to a wrist injury. Korda has amassed 12 wins from 18 matches so far.

He will enter the All England Club on the back of a semifinal run at the Queen's Club Championships. The 22-year-old defeated the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans en route to the last four but couldn't overpower Carlos Alcaraz.

However, his recent form has shown a player maturing rapidly, with a growing ability to dictate play and control matches. His serve, a crucial weapon on grass, has also been improving, adding another layer to his already formidable game.

Korda's flat groundstrokes and aggressive style of play are well-suited to the fast-paced nature of grass courts. If he can maintain his recent form and continue to develop his game, the American could be a surprise package at Wimbledon in 2023.

#1 Taylor Fritz: The American Hope

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will also be looking to make a deep run at the Wimbledon Championships. The American reached the quarterfinals last year before falling prey to Rafael Nadal in a close five-set contest. He's made a positive start to his season in 2023, garnering 33 wins from 48 matches and a tilte-winning run at the Delray Beach Open.

He will enter Wimbledon on the back of a quarterfinal run in Stuttgart and early exits at the Queens Club Championships and the Eastbourne International. Fritz will eager to make amends and find his top form at the grasscourt Major.

Thee American has been showing steady improvement in his game, with a more aggressive approach and improved movement around the court. His powerful serve and forehand are his main weapons, and they could serve him well on the grass courts.

His improved net play and tactical awareness could also be crucial in tight matches. If Fritz can harness his power and maintain his focus, he could make a deep run at Wimbledon.

