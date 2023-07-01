Wimbledon 2023: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (WC) Arthur Fils.

Date: July 4, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Arthur Fils preview

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2023 cinch Championships.

31st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face off against Arthur Fils in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Davidovich Fokina has amassed a 19-15 win-loss record for the year so far. He made it to the quarterfinals of five tournaments, but failed to advance beyond that stage. The Spaniard headed to Queen's Club for the Cinch Championships to commence his grass swing.

Davidovich Fokina faced Jiri Lehecka in the first round and lost to him in straight sets. Seeded second at the Mallorca Open, he received a bye into the second round, where he was up against Pavel Kotov. He claimed the first set, but eventually lost the contest in three sets.

Fils bagged his maiden title at the ATP level at the Lyon Open over Francisco Cerundolo in the final. However, he hasn't won a main draw match since then. He crashed out in the first round of the French Open.

Fils came through the qualifiers of the Libema Open, but was knocked out by compatriot Adrian Mannarino in the first round. He made it through the qualifying rounds of Cinch Championshps as well and was drawn against Carlos Alcaraz in the first round. Unfortunately, he withdrew prior to the match due to an injury.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina leads Fils 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at the 2023 French Open in four sets.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -140 +1.5 (-275) Over 39.5 (-120) Arthur Fils +110 -1.5 (+190) Under 39.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Arthur Fils prediction

Arthur Fils at the 2023 French Open.

Neither of them have made an impact during the grass season so far. Fils is all set to make his debut at Wimbledon. He'll be eyeing his maiden win at the Grand Slam level, but has a lot of work to do.

With a 1-2 record at the All England Club, Davidovich Fokina's still trying to get comfortable on the surface. He hasn't won a match on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon and given his record at the venue, could very well finish the season winless.

The two faced off at the French Open just a few weeks ago. Davidovich Fokina edged out Fils in four sets. The Spaniard punished his younger opponent's second serve and now on a surface like grass, there's even less time to recover after a poor serve.

Based on their recent results, this contest could swing either way. Davidovich Fokina is the veteran here, but he's known to let go of comfortable leads from time to time. Nevertheless, the Spaniard's prior experience should help him out during crunch time and gain the upper hand to win the match.

Pick: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in five sets.

