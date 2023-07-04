Wimbledon 2023: Alexander Bublik vs J.J. Wolf preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (23) Alexander Bublik vs J.J. Wolf

Date: July 5, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Alexander Bublik vs J.J. Wolf preview

Bublik is into the second round.

Twenty-third seed Alexander Bublik will lock horns with unseeded American J.J. Wolf as a place in the Wimbledon third round beckons.

The 26th-ranked Bublik opened his campaign at the grasscourt Major against American Mackenzie McDonald. The reigning Halle champion made a slow start as he dropped the opener in a tiebreak.

However, Alexander Bublik grew in strength and confidence as the tie progressed, taking the second set for the loss of four games to level proceedings. The scoreline repeated in the third and fourth sets as Bublik improved to 14-19 on the season.

Having opened the season with eighth losses, the Kazakh has now won six matches on the trot - including five during his triumphant Halle campaign a week ago. The win over McDonald was his fifth in nine matches at Wimbledon, where he made the third round last year.

Meanwhile, World No. 48 J.J Wolf had a comparatively easier outing in his SW19 opener against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud.

After pocketing the first set for the loss of five games, Wolf assumed control of proceedings by taking the second, conceding only three games. In a competitive third set, Couacaud forced a tiebreak but couldn't extend the contest as Wolf improved to 17-14 in 2023.

Coming off a run to the Eastbourne quarterfinals last week, Wolf has now won three of his last four matches as he marked his Wimbledon debut with a win.

Alexander Bublik vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head

Bublik has lost both his meetings with Wolf - all on hardcourt. The pair's last clash was in the opening round at Miami this year, where the American triumphed in straight sets.

Alexander Bublik vs J.J. Wolf odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Bublik J.J. Wolf

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Bublik vs J.J. Wolf prediction

Wolf is making his Wimbledon debut.

Both Bublik and Wolf like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Bublik takes the edge because of his superior experience and pedigree - especially on grass - if not consistency. The Kazakh is 27-14 on the surface, winning one title (Halle 2023), while Wolf is only 3-2.

Bublik might have dropped a set in his opener and lost both meetings with Wolf, but he will fancy his chances on grass, considering his recent hot streak on the surface. Expect the Kazakh to come through in a tight contest.

Pick: Bublik in four sets

Poll : 0 votes