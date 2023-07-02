Wimbledon 2023: Alexander Bublik vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Alexander Bublik vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Alexander Bublik vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Dubai Duty Free Tennis - Day Eleven

Twenty third seed Alexander Bublik will take on Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

The Kazakh player has made a hot and cold start to the season, garnering 17 wins from 21 matches, including a title-winning run at the Halle Open. He also reached the semifinals at the Open 13 Province in Marseille.

The 26-year-old will enter Wimbledon on the back of his sensational run in Halle. Bublik defeated Jan Lennard Struff, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev en route to the final, where he outclassed Andrey Rublev to lift the title. The World No. 26 overpowered the Russian in a thrilling three-set encounter 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Seven

Mackenzie McDonald, on the other hand, made an encouraging start to the season, amassing 21 wins from 39 matches, including semifinals appearances at Delray Beach Open and the Eastbourne International. He also reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco and Netherlands.

The American put up a brilliant performance in Eastbourne, defeating the likes of Marco Cecchinato, Taylor Fritz and Mikael Ymer en route to the last four before falling to Francisco Cerundolo. Despite winning the opening set, McDonald bowed out to the Argentinian 6-2, 5-7, 2-6.

Alexander Bublik vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

The head-to-head between Bublik and McDonald is tied at 1-1. McDonald won their most recent encounter at the 2020 Astana Open in straight sets.

Alexander Bublik vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Alexander Bublik -225 +1.5(-450) Over 38.5(-130) Mackenzie McDonald +175 -1.5(+290) Under 38.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexander Bublik vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Seven

In an engrossing first-round matchup at Wimbledon, twenty-third seed Alexander Bublik will go head-to-head against Mackenzie McDonald. With their distinct styles and a head-to-head record tied at 1-1, this encounter promises to be a thrilling battle on the grass courts.

Bublik, known for his unorthodox style, possesses a powerful serve and an arsenal of unique shot-making abilities. His tall frame enables him to generate tremendous power from the baseline and at the net. The Kazakh's unpredictable shot selection, including drop shots and volleys from unexpected angles, can catch his opponents off guard and disrupt their rhythm.

On the other side of the net, McDonald, an agile and consistent player, relies on his solid groundstrokes and defensive skills. He excels in retrieving shots and maintaining long rallies, often forcing errors from his opponents. His speed and footwork allow him to defend well and counterpunch effectively.

If Bublik can serve with accuracy and variety, along with utilizing his creative shot-making to keep McDonald off balance, he can gain the upper hand. However, if McDonald can neutralize his opponent's firepower by returning well and engaging in long, grinding rallies, he can frustrate his challenger and force errors. The American's ability to stay focused and maintain a high level of intensity throughout the match will be crucial to his success.

Considering their head-to-head record and their recent performances, this match appears to be evenly poised. Both players have showcased their potential on grass this season, with Bublik coming off a title-winning run at Halle and McDonald impressing at Eastbourne.

Bublik's explosive shot-making, combined with his recent momentum and success on grass, should give him the edge. However, McDonald's tenacity and defensive skills could extend the match to a thrilling four or five sets.

Pick: Bublik to win in four sets.

