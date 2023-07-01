Wimbledon 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Gijs Brouwer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Gijs Brouwer.

Date: July 4, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Alexander Zverev vs Gijs Brouwer preview

Zverev at the 2023 Wimbledon.

2020 US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev will square off against qualifier Gijs Brouwer in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Zverev returned to action at the start of the season following an injury that sidelined him for most of 2022. He gradually built up his form, with his best result coming at the French Open. He made it to the semifinals in Paris once again but was bested by Casper Ruud in straight sets this time.

Zverev started his preparation for Wimbledon by participating in the Halle Open. He scored wins over Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, and Nicholas Jarry to make the last four. The German took on Alexander Bublik for a spot in the final but lost to him in straight sets.

Brouwer's Wimbledon campaign commenced in the qualifying rounds. He defeated Luca Pow, Jurij Rodionov, and Otto Virtanen in straight sets to book his place in the main draw here for the first time in his career.

Alexander Zverev vs Gijs Brouwer head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alexander Zverev vs Gijs Brouwer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -1200 +1.5 (-5000) Over 32.5 (-125) Gijs Brouwer +650 -1.5 (+875) Under 32.5 (-110)

Alexander Zverev vs Gijs Brouwer prediction

Gijs Brouwer at the 2022 US Open.

Brouwer played some great tennis to qualify for Wimbledon. He got broken just once across his three matches so far, and he's also got a pretty strong serve that's well-suited for grass.

It took him some time, but Zverev has finally rediscovered his form after a devastating injury. He has posted some good results over the past few weeks and has reached the semifinals of his last three tournaments. However, Wimbledon does stand out as the German's weakest Major.

Zverev's results at the All England Club don't stack up in comparison to his performances at other Grand Slam events. He's yet to make it past the fourth round here. But for now, he has a very good shot at winning his first-round bout.

Brouwer scored his first win over a top-10 player earlier this year, so he has the potential and the skill to bother higher-ranked opposition. However, to do so in a best-of-five format at a Major is a completely different story. Zverev could find himself in a tricky situation, but the German should be able to come out on top in the end.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

