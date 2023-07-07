Wimbledon 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini are set for an exciting third round showdown at the 2023 Wimbledon on Saturday.

Zverev downed Gijs Brouwer in straight sets to reach the second round, where he took on lucky loser Yosuke Watanuki. The German made light work of his opponent in the first set, with a lone of break of serve being enough for him to clinch it.

The second set was a close affair, with one bad game costing Zverev the set. Trying to take the set into a tie-break at 6-5, Watanuki broke his serve to claim the set. The German regrouped rather quickly after that as he broke his opponent's serve twice in the next two sets to win the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Berrettini defeated compatirot Lorenzo Sonego to set up a second round date against 15th seed Alex de Minaur. The Italian displayed the form that carried him to the Wimbledon final back in 2021. A single break of serve in each of the three sets secured a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win for him.

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Zverev leads Berrettini 4-1 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter 7-6 (7), 1-0 ret. at the 2021 ATP Finals.

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -150 +1.5 (-300) Over 40.5 (-140) Matteo Berrettini +115 -1.5 (+200) Under 40.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Wimbledon.

After dealng with injuries and form issues, Berrettini's relatively easy win over de Minaur is a welcome change. He didn't drop his serve even once and dictated the play with his forehand.

Zverev recovered from a second set stumble to get past Watanuki. The German played at a decent level, but with Berrettini looking like he's back to his best, he'll need to be vary of him.

Berrettini has the better serve and forehand compared to Zverev and has the clear edge in that department. However, the latter posseses a much better backhand, while the same shot is a bit of a liability for the former.

Zverev does tend to play a bit passively at times, which often ends up costing him the match. Berrettini isn't afraid to take the lead, especially on grass, a surface on which he's the most confident. Given how the Italian played in the last round, it's tough not to back him to come out on top in this encounter as well.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in four sets.

