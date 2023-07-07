Wimbledon 2023: Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Anastasia Potapova vs (Q) Mirra Andreeva

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Anastasia Potapova at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 23 Anastasia Potapova will take on qualifier Mirra Andreeva in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Saturday.

Potapova defeated Celine Naef in straight sets to set up a second round date with Kaja Juvan. The Russian managed to fend off three break points in the fifth game of the first set. It proved to be the turning point as after a service hold by her opponent, she bagged three consecutive games to take the set.

The two exchanged service breaks twice in the second set as they struggled to hold on to the lead they acquired. Potapova then saved a set point to make it 5-5 and proceeded to claim the next couple of games to win the match 6-3, 7-5.

After coming through the qualifying rounds, Andreeva earned a hard fought three-set win over Wang Xiyu in the first round. She faced 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round.

Andreeva and Krejcikova initially went toe-to-toe in the first set, but the former stepped up her level and swept the last four games of the set to clinch it. The teenager raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set, after which her opponent called it quits due to an injury. She advanced to the next round with a score of 6-3, 4-0 ret.

Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Potapova leads Andreeva 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Jasmin Open in three sets.

Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anastasia Potapova -150 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-120) Mirra Andreeva +115 -1.5 (+240) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Andreeva at the 2023 Wimbledon.

After making it to the third round of the French Open as a qualifier, Andreeva has achieved the same feat here as well. The 16-year old's star is on the rise and with such steady performances, she's giving a good account of herself. Her match against Krejcikova came to an unfortunate end, but the teen was quite solid.

Potapova did just enough to beat Juvan in the previous round. She struck 35 winners overall, compared to 29 unforced errors. The 22-year old has improved a lot this season, but has flown under the radar.

Potapova's recent record against fellow Russians hasn't been that good. She has lost all of her matches against her compatriots this year. She needed three sets to get past Andreeva in their prior encounter and the teenager has only gotten better since then.

Both are capable of striking the ball cleanly, but also going off the rails with some cheap errors. Potapova is known to crumble under pressure, while Andreeva is still playing relatively freely as the young upstart. If she plays her cards right, the teenage prodigy could upset her opponent to continue her dream run.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in three sets.

