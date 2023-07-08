Wimbledon 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (23) Alexander Bublik

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Bublik preview

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will square off against Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, July 9.

The Russian has had an exceptional season so far, registering 34 wins from 47 matches and a title-winning run at the Monte Carlo Masters. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Dubai Tennis Championships, SRPSKA Open and most recently the Halle Open.

Rublev has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time in his career. He defeated the likes of Max Purcell and Aslan Karatsev en route to the third round and then outclassed David Goffin to reach the last 16. Andrey Rublev scored a four-set win over the Belgian 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-2.

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

On the other hand, Alexander Bublik has continued his good form at the Wimbledon Championships. The Kazakh has secured 20 wins from 41 matches this season, including a title-winning run at the Halle Open. He also reached the semifinals at the Open 13 Province in Marseille.

The 26-year-old has been brilliant at the All England Club so far. He defeated the likes of Mackenzie McDonald and J.J. Wolf to make it to the third round and then outplayed Maximilian Marterer to reach the fourth round. Bublik eased past the German in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(4).

Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Rublev leads the head-to-head against Bublik 3-1. However, the in-form Kazakh defeated Rublev most recently in the Halle Open final.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Andrey Rublev -120 +1.5(-250) Over 39.5(-140) Alexander Bublik -105 -1.5(+165) Under 39.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

In a highly anticipated fourth-round clash at Wimbledon, seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on the talented Alexander Bublik. Both players have shown exceptional form leading up to this stage of the tournament, making it a thrilling encounter for fans and pundits alike.

Rublev, known for his powerful and aggressive baseline game, has been a force to reckon with this season. His accurate groundstrokes and relentless attacking style have helped him secure impressive wins on various surfaces. The Russian's consistency and ability to dictate play from the baseline make him a formidable opponent on grass as well.

On the other hand, Bublik brings a unique style and creative shot-making to the court. With his unorthodox serve and unpredictable shot selection, the Kazakh can unsettle even the best players. His ability to mix up his game and keep his opponents guessing makes him a challenging opponent to handle. Bublik's agility and comfort at the net give him an added advantage, allowing him to finish points with finesse.

In this match, Andrey Rublev's power and consistency will clash against Bublik's creativity and unpredictability. The Russian will look to assert his dominance with aggressive baseline play and exploit Bublik's occasional defensive vulnerabilities. The Kazakh, on the other hand, will rely on his unique shot-making abilities to keep Rublev off-balance and disrupt his rhythm.

While both players possess distinct strengths, Rublev's overall consistency and experience on big stages give him a slight edge in this encounter. His ability to stay focused and deliver under pressure could prove decisive in securing the victory.

However, Bublik's unorthodox style and recent win over Rublev will undoubtedly make this a competitive battle. The Kazakh seems to be playing his best tennis at the moment and might just find a way to fend off this stern challenge. If he starts well, he should be able to sneak through to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Bublik to win in five sets

