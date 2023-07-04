Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Sofia Kenin vs Wang Xinyu

Date: July 5, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Sofia Kenin vs Wang Xinyu preview

Kenin at the 2023 Wimbledon.

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face off against Wang Xinyu in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Kenin came through the qualifiers to book her place in the main draw here and was up against compatriot Coco Gauff in the first round. An early break of serve helped the 24-year old secure a 3-1 lead in the first set. She wasted a set point on her opponent's serve later on, but then served out the set herself to grab the opener.

Gauff stepped up her game as she mounted a comeback to take the second set and level the proceedings. Kenin then jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third set. While she faced some stiff resistance from the teenager, she saved a string of break points to win the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Wang drew qualifier Storm Hunter in the first round. The former overcame a slow start by bagging the last four games of the opening set to claim it. The second set was quite one-sided, with the Chinese dropping just one game in it to start her Wimbledon campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Sofia Kenin vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

Kenin leads Wang 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 ASB Classic in straight sets.

Sofia Kenin vs Wang Xinyu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin -190 +1.5 (-450) Over 21.5 (-125) Wang Xinyu +145 -1.5 (+290) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sofia Kenin vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Wang Xinyu at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Kenin played a tactically sound match to score her second win over a top 10 player this year by defeating Gauff. Her rally tolerance was pretty great and she created some amazing angles with her shots when on the run and pulled wide.

Kenin reverted to the style that fetched her a Major, instead of simply bashing the ball. She played a patient game and waited for an opening to go for the killer shot. The American finished the match with 22 winners and 18 unforced errors.

Wang had it pretty easy against Hunter in the previous round. She was challenged occasionally, but it wasn't anything that she couldn't handle. The Chinese blasted 31 winners in contrast to 17 unforced errors.

Having won the women's doubles title at the French Open last month, Wang will be looking to replicate that success in singles as well. However, Kenin has the higher ceiling out of the two. If the American continues to play like she did in the previous round, she's going to be tough to beat.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets.

