Wimbledon 2023: Andrey Rublev vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (WC) David Goffin

Date: July 7, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Andrey Rublev vs David Goffin preview

Rublev is into the third round.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will continue his Wimbledon campaign against Belgian wildcard David Goffin in the third round on Friday.

World No. 7 Rublev faced a tough second-round outing against compatriot Aslan Karatsev, who grabbed the opener in a tiebreak. The 25-year-old, though, responded well.

A lone break of serve in the next two sets sufficed as Rublev took the all-important two-sets-to-one lead. In a competitive fourth set, Rublev failed to serve out victory at 5-4 but made no mistake two games later as he improved to 33-13 on the season.

The win was Rublev's seventh in ten matches at SW19, where he made the fourth round in his last appearance in 2021.

Meanwhile, the 123rd-ranked Goffin overcame a spirited challenge from qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera. After taking the first set in a tiebreak, Goffin dropped the second 7-5.

However, the Belgian quickly reclaimed control of proceeedings. He dropped only two games in the remainder of the match - including a bagel fourth set - as he improved to 9-12 in 2023 and 18-8 at Wimbledon, where he made the quarterfinals last year.

Goffin, though, faces a tall task to overcome the in-form Rublev, who has been consistent across surfaces this year, if not spectacular.

Andrey Rublev vs David Goffin head-to-head

Rublev has taken both his meetings with Goffin - both at Grand Slams - for the loss of just one set. In the pair's last clash in the Australian Open third round in 2020, the Russian won in a fourth-set tiebreak. This will be their first meeting on grass.

Andrey Rublev vs David Goffin odds

Andrey Rublev vs David Goffin prediction

Goffin has returned to the third round.

Both Rublev and Goffin are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Rublev is a big server, powerful hitter and good mover, while Goffin is largely a steady counterpuncher. Moreover, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior consistency. Goffin, though, boasts the superior pedigree on grass, where Rublev is 17-7, while Goffin is 30-23.

Considering the same, a Rublev win is the most likely outcome.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets

