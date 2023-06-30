Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (wc) Ryan Peniston.

Date: July 4, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston preview

Murray opens his campaign against a qualifier.

Two-time champion Andy Murray will open his bid for a third Wimbledon title against British wildcard Ryan Peniston.

The 39th-ranked Murray has had an 8-9 start to the season but has mostly played on the Challenger Tour recently, claiming titles on the grasscourts of Surbiton and Nottingham. However, he fell in the opening round at Queen's to Alex de Minaur, which scuppered his chances of being seeded at the Championships.

Back from a potentially career-ending hip surgery in 2018, Murray is playing some of his best tennis post the surgery this season. He notably made a spirited run to the final in Doha, where he fell to Daniil Medvedev.

Outside the Doha run, the 36-year-old has struggled to win consecutive matches this season. However, he holds a formidable 60-12 record at Wimbledon, where he made the second round last year.

Meanwhile, World No. 267 Peniston has won only one of his two matches this season, with that win coming at Queen's last week. He has mostly played on the Challenger Tour this year, making the semifinals at Noumea and Tenerife 3.

The 27-year-old needed a wildcard to enter the Wimbledon main draw but faces a baptism by fire in the form of his compatriot Murray.

Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston head-to-head

This is a first-time matchup, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Ryan Peniston

The odds will be updated when they release.

Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston prediction

Peniston has a 1-1 record at Wimbledon.

Both Murray and Peniston like to dominate opponents from the baseline, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Murray, especially in his heydays, was one of the game's finest counterpunchers. He comfortably edges his opponent in terms of experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on grass, where he has won 117 matches and eight titles. Sixty of those wins and two titles have come at Wimbledon.

Peniston, by contrast, is a greenhorn on grass, going 6-4, including a 1-1 record at the grasscourt Major.

Considering the above, Murray should take the win, especially considering his recent grasscourt form.

Pick: Murray in four sets.

Poll : 0 votes