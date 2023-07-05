Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Murray is into the second round.

Two-time champion Andy Murray takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster second-round clash at Wimbledon on Thursday.

World No. 40 Murray commenced his quest for an unlikely third title at SW19 with an impressive performance against wildcard Ryan Peniston on Tuesday. He beat his compatriot 6-3, 6-0, 6-1. After saving two break points early on, the 2013 and 2016 champion grabbed the opener for the loss of three games.

The Scot breezed through the remainder of the match, dropping just one game, to improve to 9-9 on the season. Needless to say, as the margin of victory would suggest, Murray was clinical on the return of serve. He converted six of his 12 break points as he brought up win no. 61 at SW19.

Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked Tsitsipas survived an absolute humdinger against 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round. Trailing by a set in a match that started on Tuesday, Tsitsipas leveled proceedings by taking the second in a tiebreak.

The Greek assumed control of the contest by taking the third set. An early ending was in sight when he saw a break point at the start of the fourth, but Thiem raised his level to take the set in a tiebreak.

A competitive deciding set ensued, which went to a match tiebreak, where Tsitsipas made good on an early lead. He won 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(7), 7-6(8).

The Greek improved to 33-12 in 2023 and 6-5 at Wimbledon, where he made the third round last year.

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Murray has split his two previous meetings with Tsitsipas. This includes their lone meeting on grass in the 2022 Stuttgart quarterfinals, which is also the pair's latest clash.

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Tsitsipas escaped a scare in the first round.

Both Murray and Tsitsipas like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Murray is one of the sport's best counterpunchers and has a very potent game on grass - accurate serve, good slice, and of course good movement. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, is a powerful server and hitter of the ball and also moves well, especially for his height, but lacks grasscourt pedigree.

While Murray has won 118 matches on grass, Tsitsipas is only 18-14 on the surface. Moreover, he's coming off a tough first-round clash, while Murray had a far more comfortable outing.

Considering the same, expect the Scot to pull off an upset.

Pick: Murray in four sets

