Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova preview

Aryna Sabalenka in action at Wimbledon 2023

In an exciting third-round face-off at Wimbledon 2023, Belarus' second seed, Aryna Sabalenka, will meet Russia's Anna Blinkova on Saturday, July 8.

Sabalenka's journey into the third round was hard-fought. Her second-round match against French player Varvara Gracheva was fraught with challenges as Gracheva took the first set 6-2, capitalizing on Sabalenka's unsteady serve and control.

However, the Belarusian star improved her play and turned the match around and registered a win with the scoreline, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. Her improved serve was key in this comeback and will be crucial for her aspiration of a deep run in the tournament.

The expectations are high for Sabalenka; many foresee her progressing into the final and perhaps even winning the title. However, Blinkova could prove a formidable opponent capable of exploiting any lapse in Sabalenka's performance.

Blinkova advanced to the third round after a solid victory over Irina Begu. The Russian displayed exceptional skill on the grass court, besting Begu in straight sets.

This win only adds to her impressive track record this year, with a 24-17 season and a 5-2 record on grass.

Blinkova's flat shots are well-suited to fast surfaces like grass, enabling her to sustain rallies with Sabalenka. However, overpowering the powerful Belarusian could be an uphill battle.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

In their two prior encounters, Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Anna Blinkova. Their initial face-off took place at the 2017 Manchester Open, with Sabalenka securing a 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-3 victory.

They clashed again during the 2020 Internationaux de Strasbourg, where Sabalenka maintained her winning streak with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova prediction

Anna Blinkova plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

Facing off in the third round of Wimbledon 2023, Aryna Sabalenka and Anna Blinkova present an intriguing clash of styles.

Sabalenka, renowned for her aggressive play, has had a notable record on grass courts. This is due to her using a fast and powerful serve, combined with commanding groundstrokes to force opponents onto the back foot. Blinkova will undoubtedly face a tough test against such an onslaught.

On the other hand, Blinkova, while not wielding raw power like Sabalenka, employs an assertive game that aligns well with quick surfaces like grass. Her varied arsenal of shots could challenge Sabalenka's mobility on the court.

For Blinkova to stake a strong claim for the fourth round, she'll need to excel in her serving and maintain consistent groundstrokes against Sabalenka's intense pressure. Despite the uphill task, given her adaptability to faster surfaces, Blinkova cannot be completely discounted.

However, taking into account the form and historical performance, Sabalenka may be the slight favourite in this encounter.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

