Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (25) Madison Keys

Date: July 12, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys preview

Aryna Sabalenka in action at Wimbledon 2023

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and 25th seed Madison Keys will face off in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday.

Sabalenka secured her spot in the quarterfinals with a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The match started evenly, but Sabalenka found her rhythm and broke Alexandrova's serve in the tenth game of the first set. Sabalenka was on fire in the second set, dropping just 11 points on her way to a bagel.

Madison Keys, a formidable player in her own right, overcame Wimbledon debutant Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 16. Keys demonstrated her experience and strength to rally back from a set and a break down.

The American took a 2-0 lead in the first set, but Andreeva managed to disrupt Keys' game with a clever mix of shots. Andreeva seized the first set and started the second with a strong lead. However, Keys refocused, winning the tiebreak and seizing the momentum.

Keys continued to display her strength in the final set, capitalizing on Andreeva's double fault in the second game and taking control. The American secured her place in the quarterfinals in just over two hours with a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 win.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys stand evenly matched with one victory each in their head-to-head record. Their initial encounter was at the 2018 Western & Southern Open, where Sabalenka triumphed 6-3, 6-4.

They renewed their rivalry in 2021 in Berlin, with Keys avenging her earlier loss with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys prediction

Madison Keys plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

The quarterfinal clash at Wimbledon 2023 between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys should be an engaging encounter. Both players have showcased tremendous grit, with each holding a single victory over the other in their head-to-head record.

Sabalenka, known for her powerful serve and ruthless forehand, shares a trait with Keys - both thrive on faster surfaces like grass. Sabalenka is coming off an intense fourth round performance where she exhibited her incredible form, not dropping a single game in the second set.

Keys, meanwhile, showed immense resilience and determination in her comeback win against Mirra Andreeva. The American's aggressive gameplay, combined with her experienced finesse, could pose a substantial challenge for Sabalenka.

This match will hinge on who can minimize unforced errors and exploit the other's weak points more effectively. With Keys' current momentum and Sabalenka's dominant form, the contest is expected to be a thrilling ride.

However, Sabalenka's recent form might just tip the balance in her favor.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

