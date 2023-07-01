Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and Panna Udvardy will lock horns in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 3.

Sabalenka has made a fabulous start to this season, securing 35 wins from 42 matches and title-winning runs at the Australian Open and the Madrid Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Indian Wells and the Stuttgart Open.

The 25-year-old will enter Wimbledon on the back of a semifinal run at Roland Garros and a second round exit at the Berlin Open. The Belarusian began her campaign with a solid win against Vera Zvonareva in Berlin but eventually succumbed to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. The Russian qualifier outfoxed Sabalenka in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(2).

On the other hand, Panna Udvardy is working towards adjusting her game on the main tour. The Hungarian has garnered eight wins from 12 matches this season, including a runner-up finish at the La Bisbal d'Empordà Challenger.

She will be entering Wimbledon on the back of early exits at the Valencia Challenger and the Eastbourne International. Udvardy attempted to enter the main draw in Eastrbourne through the qualifiers, but fell prey to Anna Bodgan in the first round. The Romanian player outclassed Udvardy in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sabalenka and Udvardy is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -3000 -1.5(-550) Under 17.5(-125) Panna Udvardy +1000 +1.5(+333) Over 17.5(-110)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy prediction

All eyes will be on the first-round clash between second seed Aryna Sabalenka and Panna Udvardy in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.

The Belarusian No. 1, Sabalenka, is one of the favorites to win in London. She claimed her first Major title in Melbourne at the start of the year and will be hungry to add more. Her calm demeanor, powerful-shot making skills and smart decision-making have been key factors in her overall game and success this season.

Udvardy, on the other hand, is a rising star with not a lot of experience on the main tour. Her finesse and tactical play, evident in her runner-up finish at the La Bisbal d'Empordà Challenger, make her a worthy adversary. The Hungarian will need to exploit any weaknesses in Sabalenka's game, particularly her second serve, to stand a chance in this contest.

However, Aryna Sabalenka's experience and recent form give her an edge. Her ability to dictate play from the baseline and her powerful serve will overshadow Udvardy's tactical game.

Sabalenka will also look to make a statement in the first round and begin her campaign on a strong note. She is competing at a much higher level at the moment and has a healthy win-ratio on grass. The second seed should be able to begin her campaign with a comfortable win.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

