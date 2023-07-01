Wimbledon 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: July 4, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia plays a backhand at French Open

In a highly anticipated opening round of Wimbledon 2023, the 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia is slated to compete against World No. 53 Yulia Putintseva on Tuesday, July 4th.

Having had a rather underwhelming performance during the grass court season, Maia's Wimbledon campaign could be influenced by her recent track record. Her latest performance at Eastbourne was cut short due to an abrupt withdrawal mid-match against Petra Martic in the second round.

At the same event, she also faced a tough challenge from Marie Bouzkova, pushing the match to three sets. Her grass court season kicked off at the Nottingham Open, where she was quickly eliminated in the first round by Daria Snigur.

Despite a rough start, Maia's previous grasscourt performance in 2022 was remarkable, with a 12-2 record that included victories in Birmingham and Nottingham.

Presently, Maia's year has been relatively strong, with a current 23-14 record and noteworthy performances in Stuttgart, Rome, and the French Open.

Maia's service games on grass have been largely successful, winning 71.9% of her games (23 of 32). However, she has only secured 18.2% of her return games (6 of 33).

Yulia Putintseva, ranked 53rd globally, had a less than ideal grass court run at Eastbourne, retiring early in the singles competition against Heather Watson. She also faced a defeat in the doubles alongside Kamila Rakhimova against Gauff-Pegula.

The year so far has seen Putintseva maintain a balanced 15-15 record, including a quarterfinal stint in WTA Rabat and reaching the third round at Roland Garros.

Considering her past Wimbledon record and her lack of grasscourt victories, Putintseva might face a stern test in the upcoming match.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Yulia Putintseva have previously crossed paths only once on the WTA tour, with Maia emerging victorious.

Their initial encounter occurred at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February 2023, where Maia clinched the match with a score of 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(4).

This forthcoming clash at Wimbledon 2023 marks their first meeting on a grass court.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Yulia Putintseva in action at French Open

Beatriz Haddad Maia may be seen as the likely victor given her ranking, but she cannot afford to underestimate Yulia Putintseva.

Although Maia's performance this year had some highs, she also had surprising defeats against less favored opponents, which could give Putintseva some encouragement.

Maia's recent withdrawal from Eastbourne, coupled with a less than stellar 1-2 record on grass this season, might suggest vulnerability.

However, she does possess an impressive 12-2 record from the 2022 grass season, indicating her potential strength on the surface.

Putintseva, on the other hand, despite having a relatively balanced year and a strong showing in WTA Rabat and Roland Garros, has yet to secure a win on grass this season.

However, her resilience could prove challenging for Maia, considering both players have possible fitness concerns.

This match could be a close call, and while Maia is favored, Putintseva's potential for an upset should not be dismissed.

Pick: Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets.

