Wimbledon 2023: Belinda Bencic vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (14) Belinda Bencic vs Danielle Collins

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Belinda Bencic vs Danielle Collins preview

Belinda Bencic at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 14 Belina Bencic will square off against 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Bencic drew home favorite Katie Swan in the first round here. The former trailed by a break in the first set, but leveled the score immediately to get back on seve. With her opponent serving to take the set into a tie-break at 6-5, the Swiss broke her serve to clinch the set.

The second set was more straightforward, with Bencic imposing herself on Swan right off the bat. She went on a four-game run to conclude the match and start her campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 win.

Collins drew Julia Grabher in her opening round contest. The American snagged an early break of serve to put herself in the lead. She wasted three set points on her opponent's serve at 5-3, but closed out the set herself in the following game.

Collins broke Grabher's serve to start the second set and backed it up with a hold of serve to make it 2-0. This lone break of serve proved to be more than enough for her to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Collins leads Bencic 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2020 Adelaide International in straight sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic Danielle Collins

Belinda Bencic vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both haven't competed much over the last few months due to physical issues, so they'll be quite pleased with their performances in the first round. For Bencic, it marked her first win at Wimbledon since 2019 after failing to get past the opening hurdle the last couple of years.

Both had some decent serving stats and played well from the baseline. Neither ventured forward to the net that often, but when they did do that, they won most of the points. Collins' firepower has overwhelmed plenty of opponents in the past. However, she's far from her best this season.

Bencic knows how to handle big-hitters like Collins, though she'll be keen to avoid hitting to her backhand. The Swiss has some pop on her groundstrokes and she's also able to mix things up more effortlessly than the American.

Given their lack of matchplay in the lead-up to Wimbledon, both have flown under the radar. Bencic's record at the venue is better than Collins and prior to her injuries, was having a solid year. Based on that, she'll be the favorite heading into this encounter.

Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

