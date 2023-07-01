Wimbledon 2023: Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar preview

2023 French Open - Day Five

World No. 51 Bianca Andreescu will square off against Anna Bondar in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 3.

Andreescu has made a decent start to the season, registering 13 wins from 26 matches and a semifinal run at the Thailand Open. The Canadian also reached the fourth round at the Miami Open and the third round at the French Open.

Bianca Andreescu will be entering Wimbledon on the back of early exits at the Berlin Open and the Bad Homburg Open. The 23-year-old began her campaign with a hard-fought win over Sonay Kartal in Bad Homburg but fell prey to Rebecca Masorova in the second round. The Spanish player outplayed Andreescu in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

2023 French Open - Day One

Anna Bondar, on the other hand, has made an average start to the season, securing 10 wins from 25 matches, including a third-round appearance at the Rome Open. The Hungarian performed exceptionally well at the Billie Jean King Cup. The 26-year-old won all her round-robin matches and propelled her country to the playoffs stage.

She will be entering Wimbledon on the back of early exits at the French Open and the Valencia Challenger. Despite a valiant effort in the first round in Valencia, she couldn't get past Mirjam Bjorklund. The Swedish player outlasted Bondar in an absorbing three-set encounter 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar head-to-head

The head-to-head between Bianca Andreesuc and Anna Bondar is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Bianca Andreescu -500 -1.5(-160) Under 20.5(-120) Anna Bondar +333 +1.5(+115) Over 20.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Bondar prediction

2023 Miami Open - Day 6: Bianca Andreescu

Both players will be eager to kick-start their campaign at the prestigious grass court tournament with a win.

Andreescu is known for her accurate groundstrokes and offensive style of play. Her ability to hit winners from all areas of the court, coupled with her strong baseline game, makes her a formidable opponent. The Canadian's experience in big matches, including her triumph at the US Open in 2019, adds to her mental fortitude.

On the other side, Bondar brings determination and versatility to the court. With a well-rounded game, the Hungarian is quick on her toes and has the ability to construct points effectively. Her tactical approach and ability to vary her shots could pose a challenge to Andreescu.

Considering their head-to-head record of 0-0, this match presents an opportunity for both players to make a statement. While Bianca Andreescu holds the edge in terms of rankings and experience, Anna Bondar's recent performances and ability to compete at a high level cannot be overlooked.

However, the Canadian's aggressive baseline game and powerful serves could dictate the tempo of the match. If she can maintain her consistency and assert her dominance, she is likely to emerge as the winner.

While Bondar's determination and tactical prowess could make the contest competitive, Andreescu's experience on the big stage and her ability to perform under pressure should give her the advantage. The Candian should be able to solve this riddle and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

