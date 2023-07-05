Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller preview

Alcaraz is into the second round.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz continues his Wimbledon campaign against Frenchman Alexandre Muller as a place in the third round beckons.

The 20-year-old World No. 1 opened his quest for a second Grand Slam singles title against another Frenchman - the retiring Jeremy Chardy. Alcaraz meant business from the get-go, bursting off the blocks and pocketing the opener without conceding a game.

It was more of the same story in the second, as Chardy won two games but was powerless to prevent the Spaniard from surging two sets to the good. In a competitive third set, Chardy - playing his final singles match - came into life by leading 4-2. However, Alcaraz regrouped - taking five of the next six games to improve to 41-4 in 2023 and 5-2 at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, the 84th-ranked Muller beat compatriot Arthur Rinderknech in an all-French opener. Muller started brightly - pocketing the first set - before Rinderknech leveled proceedings by conceding just one game in the second.

Muller, though, reasserted his ascendancy in the contest, taking the next two sets to improve to 8-5 on the season to make a winning debut at Wimbledon, having fallen in qualifying in the last two years.

The 26-year-old made the Marrakech final earlier this season and also reached the last eight in Doha but faces a tall task against World No. 1 Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

This is a first-time meeting, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Muller is off the mark at Wimbledon.

Both Alcaraz and Muller are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport, with a big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and elite athleticism. Muller has many of the same weapons but lacks consistency and experience, especially on grass.

Alcaraz is 10-2 on the surface, while Muller has played only one match on the surface. Considering the same, the Spaniard should coast to a comfortable win.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets

