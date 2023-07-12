Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Date: July 14, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Carlos Alcaraz after his match against Holger Rune at Wimbledon

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

Alcaraz started his campaign at the grass-court Major with straight-set wins over Jeremy Chardy and Alexandre Muller. He triumphed 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3, 7-5 over 25th seed Nicolas Jarry before beating Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Spaniard locked horns with sixth seed Holger Rune and won a tightly-contested first set via a tie-break. He clinched the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals of Wimbledon for the very first time in his career.

Like Alcaraz, Medvedev also won his first two matches at the grass-court Major in straight sets, followed by a four-set win over Marton Fucsovics to set up a fourth-round clash against Jiri Lehecka.

The Russian won the first set 6-4 and claimed the second 6-2 before the Czech retired due to an injury. Medvedev thus reached his maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal, where his opponent was Christopher Eubanks.

The 27-year-old won the first set 6-4 but the American bounced back to take the next two, 6-1, 6-4, and get a lead in the match. Medvedev won the fourth set via a tie-break to take the match to a decider. He dominated the final set and clinched it 6-1 to reach his maiden Wimbledon semifinal.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 1-1. Their last meeting came in the final of this season's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, with Alcaraz winning 6-3, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -275 -1.5 (-145) Over 39.5 (-110) Daniil Medvedev +220 +1.5 (+105) Under 39.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Alcaraz and Medvedev have both produced some scintillating tennis so far in 2023 and their semifinal will be expected to be an enthralling one.

Alcaraz has enjoyed a terrific grass-court season so far and is yet to lose on the surface in 2023. The Spaniard previously won the Cinch Championships in London before his run at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz won 45 out of 57 points on his first serve in his quarterfinal against Rune and also clinched 25 points out of 35 on his second serve. The 20-year-old also hit 35 winners while accumulating only 13 unforced errors.

The Spaniard will look to be aggressive from the start and mix up his powerful groundstrokes with immaculate drop-shots, that are among the very best in the game at present.

Medvedev did not have the best grass-court season leading up to Wimbledon, managing only two wins out of four matches. The Russian served 28 aces in his quarterfinal against Christopher Eubanks and will look to do the same against Alcaraz. He served 52 winners while producing only 13 unforced errors.

Medvedev's counter-punching abilities will come in handy while dealing with Alcaraz's intensity. He can always make things hard for his opponent with his swift transitions from defense to offense.

Alcaraz and Medvedev both look in good touch at the moment and the match could go down to the wire. The Spaniard has fared slightly better on grass this season and that could well see him reach Sunday's Wimbledon final.

Pick: Alcaraz to win.

Poll : 0 votes