Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Holger Rune

Date: July 12, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune preview

Alcaraz is into his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on sixth seed Holger Rune in the first Wimbledon quarterfinal in the Open Era featuring two players yet to turn 21 on Wednesday.

World No. 1 Alcaraz faced a stern test against 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini, dropping the opening set 6-3 to the big-serving Italian. However, the 20-year-old Spaniard restored parity with a 6-3 set as Berrettini lost serve for the first time this fortnight.

Another 6-3 set followed from the Spaniard as he took control of the proceedings. Even a stoppage in play caused by the closing of the Centre Court roof due to darkness failed to stop Alcaraz's momentum.

The reigning US Open champion rode another break of the Berrettini serve to reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal. Alcaraz is now 44-4 on the season and 8-2 at the grasscourt Major.

Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked Rune also came through in four sets against Grigor Dimitrov after dropping the opener. The Bulgarian looked to be in control of proceedings when he led by a set and a break. However, Rune fought back to force a tiebreak before levelling proceedings.

Rune took a two-sets-to-one lead by winning another tiebreak. A lone break sufficed in the fourth as the Dane reached the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time, blasting 46 winners. Rune is now 37-12 on the season and 4-1 at the grasscourt Major.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Alcaraz has split his two previous meetings with Rune, who won the pair's last clash in the Paris Masters quarterfinals last year in straight sets (Alcaraz had to retire due to injury). This will be their first meeting on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Holger Rune

The odds will be updated when they release.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune prediction

Rune is into his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Both Alcaraz and Rune like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

Two of the most talented young players on tour, the 20-year-olds also have similar grasscourt pedigrees - with Alcaraz going 13-2 and Rune 7-4. Interestingly, all seven of the Dane's grasscourt wins have come this year, while Alcaraz has won his last nine matches on the surface.

Alcaraz will be the slightly fresher player, having dropped two sets in four matches to Rune's three. The Spaniard should prevail in a tight contest.

Pick: Alcaraz in four sets

Poll : 0 votes