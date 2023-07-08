Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: July 10, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Alcaraz is back in the fourth round.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on unseeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in a blockbuster fourth-round clash at Wimbledon.

World No. 1 Alcaraz faced a stern challenge from the big-serving Chilean Nicolas Jarry. The 20-year-old made a bright start, pocketing the opener for the loss of three games, before Jarry grew into the contest.

Hitting powerfully from the baseline, Jarry took the second set in a tie-break to level proceedings. Alcaraz took the all-important third set, but Jarry was far from done, as he led 4-1, looking to force a decider.

However, Alcaraz fought back - winning six of the next seven games - to grind out a hard-fought victory in four minutes shy of four hours to improve to 43-4 on the season and 7-2 at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, the 38th-ranked Berrettini belied his lack of match practice by upsetting 19th-seed Alexander Zverev in three hard-fought sets. The former finalist drew first blood - conceding three games to take the opener.

However, the second and third sets went the distance - but Berrettini won both sets in tie-breaks to improve to 10-7 in 2023 and 13-3 at Wimbledon. The 2021 finalist was imperious on serve, winning 86 percent of his first-serve points, and blasted 35 winners.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Alcaraz has taken two of his three meetings with Berrettini - including their last clash in the Rio de Janeiro quarterfinal last year. This will be their first meeting on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Berrettini

The odds will be updated when they release.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Berrettini is into the second week.

Both Alcaraz and Berrettini are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Alcaraz takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency, but Berrettini has the better grasscourt pedigree. While Alcaraz has gone 12-2 on the surface - winning his last eight matches - Berrettini is 36-7 and won four titles.

If he replicates the kind of form he showed against Zverev, Berrettini - despite his lack of matches in 2023 - could spell serious trouble for Alcaraz - who remains a greenhorn on grass. Nevertheless, expect the World No. 1 to eke out another tough win.

Pick: Alcaraz in five sets

Poll : 0 votes