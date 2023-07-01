Wimbledon 2023: Caroline Garcia vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Katie Volynets

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Date: July 3, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 2 pm CET, 8 am ET, 5.30 pm IST

Prize money: £44,700,000

Caroline Garcia vs Katie Volynets preview

Fifth seed Caroline Garcia will open her Wimbledon 2023 campaign against World No. 123 Katie Volynets on Monday, July 3.

After the best season of her career that saw her win four titles, including the WTA Finals, Garcia has been having an underwhelming season by her lofty standards. The World No. 5 reached a couple of finals at Lyon and Monterrey this season, losing them both.

The Frenchwoman also made five quarterfinals this year, with the last two coming on the grass of Berlin and Eastbourne. However, a right shoulder injury hampered Garcia's progress at the latter tournament, forcing the 29-year-old to retire from her last-eight face-off against Daria Kasatkina.

Garcia will now be racing against time to get fully fit for the grasscourt Major, where she has twice reached the last 16.

Katie Volynets serves at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Garcia's first-round opponent, Katie Volynets, meanwhile, is a 21-year-old rising star of American tennis with a couple of ITF $10,000 titles to her name.

Volynets has been making steady progress this year. She qualified and reached the third round of the Australian Open to register her best performance at a Slam.

The youngster followed it up with a run to the semifinals of the WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas. Volynets also made it to the last four at a couple of WTA 125 tournaments that sent her world ranking soaring to a career-high No. 74.

However, she has struggled during the grass swing, having managed to win just one out of her four matches.

Caroline Garcia vs Katie Volynets head-to-head

Garcia and Volynets have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head is currently tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Caroline Garcia vs Katie Volynets odds

Caroline Garcia vs Katie Volynets prediction

Garcia strikes the ball at the Rothesay International Eastbourne

Clearly, there's a huge gulf in the experience level between the two players, making Caroline Garcia the overwhelming favorite to come through this clash.

Garcia's flat, aggressive strokes and strong serves make her dangerous on grass, as evident from her three titles on the slick surface. Being a proficient doubles player, her excellent volleying skills also come in handy on grass.

That said, it remains to be seen if Garcia has attained 100% fitness following the injury scare in Eastbourne. If she struggles initially, Volynets, being a speedy counterpuncher, could have her moments. But once Garcia finds her rhythm, she shouldn't have much of a problem in dispatching the young American.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win in straight sets.

