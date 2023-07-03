Wimbledon 2023: Caroline Garcia vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Leylah Fernandez

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Caroline Garcia vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Caroline Garcia celebrates her first round win at Wimbledon 2023

The second round of Wimbledon 2023 sees fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia square off against Leylah Fernandez on the 5th of July.

Garcia began her journey at this year's Wimbledon with a resounding victory over 21-year-old Katie Volynets. Despite a prolonged interruption due to rain, the French star managed a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Volynets on Court No. 3.

This is not Garcia's first rodeo at Wimbledon, with her finest performances being two ventures into the round of 16 in 2017 and the previous year. Notably, this is the sixth instance of Garcia securing a win in the opening round at Wimbledon.

The next hurdle in Garcia's path is the 2021 US Open finalist, Leylah Fernandez from Canada.

Fernandez proved her mettle in a grueling three-set contest against Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl. The match, marked by its intense rallies, ended in favor of Fernandez with a scoreline of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

As Garcia prepares for her 45th Grand Slam tournament, her aggressive return style remains a significant part of her game. In her match against Volynets, she won over half of the points against Volynets' first service, converting 4 of the 8 break points.

For the most part, Volynets was able to keep pace with Garcia in the initial set, which remained devoid of service breaks until 5-4.

However, it was Garcia's powerful forehand that clinched the first set, which she sealed with a return winner.

Caroline Garcia vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

In the two previous encounters between Caroline Garcia and Leylah Fernandez, Garcia emerged victorious both times.

Their first encounter was at the 2023 Australian Open, which Garcia clinched with a score of 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Later in the year, the pair faced off again at Indian Wells, where Garcia once again triumphed with a final score of 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1.

This is the first time the pair is facing each other on the grass.

Caroline Garcia vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Caroline Garcia Leylah Fernandez

Odds will be updated when available

Caroline Garcia vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

Caroline Garcia and Leylah Fernandez will meet in what could be another nail-biter at the Wimbledon 2023 second round, echoing the intensity of their previous clash at the Australian Open.

Garcia, known for her explosive shots, often risks it all in her aggressive play. Conversely, Fernandez showcases greater topspin in her groundstrokes, particularly her formidable forehand.

Additionally, the Canadian player holds a unique advantage with her left-handed serve, often catching opponents off guard.

With both players commanding power-driven styles, it is anticipated that neither athlete will retreat from the baseline.

Given their head-to-head record, Garcia might hold the edge. However, Fernandez's resilience and recent form cannot be underestimated.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes